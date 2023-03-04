Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 March 2023

The QBs are up today! Should be fun.

Combine News

LaDainian Tomlinson’s nephew impresses

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is a small player, but you know what they say: You can’t run away from the DNA. The nephew of Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson finished tied for eighth among cornerbacks in the 40-yard dash with a 4.41, tied for sixth in the vertical with a 39” and tied for sixth in the broad jump with a 11’0”.

Hodges-Tomlinson is CBS Sports’ No. 18 cornerback in this class, but he’s quick, athletic and could make an impact as a nickel back.

Adetomiwa Adebawore · Northwestern · DE

Adebawore looked very athletic for a 282-pound lineman, running a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and registering a 37.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-5-inch broad jump. Adebawore’s quick feet were on display during the on-field drills, as he hopped over and around bags like a stand-up edge rusher and worked hard dropping into space in linebacker drills. Though he measures under 6-foot-2, the former Wildcat has good length (33 7/8-inch arm).

Jack Campbell · Iowa · LB

Unheralded as a great athlete coming into this event, the 6-4 5/8, 249-pounder jumped 37 1/2 inches in the vertical and 10-7 in the broad jump while posting a 1.59-second 10-yard split. Campbell was as fluid and quick as any larger ‘backer who took the field Thursday, which showed in a 6.74-second three-cone effort. Teams will likely project him as an immediate starter at the next level when they consider these results along with the instincts and toughness Campbell showed on tape during his Iowa career.

Obviously, there are plenty of defenders to like, but Gervon Dexter and Anfernee Orji are players I think the Vikings have a chance to get provided they don’t have their eyes on a bigger prize.

Yore Mock

I am not going to do a plan to fix the cap space in this one. We all know what should happen.

Cut Kendricks, Hicks, Ham, Reed, H. Smith, Thielen, and Cook. That gets you to $15,322,199 in cap space.

Probably should trade Hunter or Z. Smith.

I am leaning towards Hunter because he would get more in return and then the team does not have to pay him 20-25M per year.

Hockenson extension save 5M which could go towards the JJ extension.

Tomlinson extension should not cost anything and they might be able to get 1 or 2M in savings.

TRADES

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: EDGE Danielle Hunter

Received: Round 2 Pick 2, Round 5 Pick 2

Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins

Sent: Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 7 Pick 21; Future Round 6 Pick

Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns

Sent: Round 2 Pick 2

Received: Round 2 Pick 11; Round 3 Pick 35

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 2 Pick 11

Received: Round 2 Pick 15; Round 4 Pick 33

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 3 Pick 24; Round 5 Pick 41

Received: Round 3 Pick 32; ; Round 4 Pick 32; Round 6 Pick 20

Trade Partner: Denver Broncos

Sent: Round 4 Pick 17; Round 6 Pick 20

Received: Round 4 Pick 6

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 4 Pick 33

Received: Round 5 Pick 7; Round 7 Pick 14

23: R1 P23 QB Anthony Richardson - Florida 6’4” 244

46: R2 P15 DL Gervon Dexter - Florida 6’6” 310

95: R3 P32 EDGE Byron Young - Tennessee 6’1” 250

98: R3 P35 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU 5’8” 178

108: R4 P6 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.5” 308

134: R4 P32 WR Michael Wilson - Stanford 6’1.5” 216

138: R5 P2 RB Chase Brown - Illinois 5’9.4” 215

143: R5 P7 S Jartavius “Quan” Martin - Illinois 5’11” 194

160: R5 P24 EDGE YaYa Diaby - Louisville 6’3” 263

233: R7 P14 LB Anfernee Orji - Vanderbilt 6’1” 230

240: R7 P21 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA 6’1.4” 194

Two QBs? WTF? Pulling a Shanahan. Two sets of players from the same schools? Low scouting budget? Oh well!

