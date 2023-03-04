Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 March 2023

The QBs are up today! Should be fun.
It looks like players might care about those NFLPA grades after all
Combine News
LaDainian Tomlinson’s nephew impresses
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is a small player, but you know what they say: You can’t run away from the DNA. The nephew of Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson finished tied for eighth among cornerbacks in the 40-yard dash with a 4.41, tied for sixth in the vertical with a 39” and tied for sixth in the broad jump with a 11’0”.
Hodges-Tomlinson is CBS Sports’ No. 18 cornerback in this class, but he’s quick, athletic and could make an impact as a nickel back.
Adetomiwa Adebawore · Northwestern · DE
Adebawore looked very athletic for a 282-pound lineman, running a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and registering a 37.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-5-inch broad jump. Adebawore’s quick feet were on display during the on-field drills, as he hopped over and around bags like a stand-up edge rusher and worked hard dropping into space in linebacker drills. Though he measures under 6-foot-2, the former Wildcat has good length (33 7/8-inch arm).
Jack Campbell · Iowa · LB
Unheralded as a great athlete coming into this event, the 6-4 5/8, 249-pounder jumped 37 1/2 inches in the vertical and 10-7 in the broad jump while posting a 1.59-second 10-yard split. Campbell was as fluid and quick as any larger ‘backer who took the field Thursday, which showed in a 6.74-second three-cone effort. Teams will likely project him as an immediate starter at the next level when they consider these results along with the instincts and toughness Campbell showed on tape during his Iowa career.
Obviously, there are plenty of defenders to like, but Gervon Dexter and Anfernee Orji are players I think the Vikings have a chance to get provided they don’t have their eyes on a bigger prize.
Yore Mock
I am not going to do a plan to fix the cap space in this one. We all know what should happen.
Cut Kendricks, Hicks, Ham, Reed, H. Smith, Thielen, and Cook. That gets you to $15,322,199 in cap space.
Probably should trade Hunter or Z. Smith.
I am leaning towards Hunter because he would get more in return and then the team does not have to pay him 20-25M per year.
Hockenson extension save 5M which could go towards the JJ extension.
Tomlinson extension should not cost anything and they might be able to get 1 or 2M in savings.
TRADES
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: EDGE Danielle Hunter
Received: Round 2 Pick 2, Round 5 Pick 2
Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 7 Pick 21; Future Round 6 Pick
Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns
Sent: Round 2 Pick 2
Received: Round 2 Pick 11; Round 3 Pick 35
Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent: Round 2 Pick 11
Received: Round 2 Pick 15; Round 4 Pick 33
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 3 Pick 24; Round 5 Pick 41
Received: Round 3 Pick 32; ; Round 4 Pick 32; Round 6 Pick 20
Trade Partner: Denver Broncos
Sent: Round 4 Pick 17; Round 6 Pick 20
Received: Round 4 Pick 6
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 4 Pick 33
Received: Round 5 Pick 7; Round 7 Pick 14
23: R1 P23 QB Anthony Richardson - Florida 6’4” 244
46: R2 P15 DL Gervon Dexter - Florida 6’6” 310
95: R3 P32 EDGE Byron Young - Tennessee 6’1” 250
98: R3 P35 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU 5’8” 178
108: R4 P6 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.5” 308
134: R4 P32 WR Michael Wilson - Stanford 6’1.5” 216
138: R5 P2 RB Chase Brown - Illinois 5’9.4” 215
143: R5 P7 S Jartavius “Quan” Martin - Illinois 5’11” 194
160: R5 P24 EDGE YaYa Diaby - Louisville 6’3” 263
233: R7 P14 LB Anfernee Orji - Vanderbilt 6’1” 230
240: R7 P21 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA 6’1.4” 194
Two QBs? WTF? Pulling a Shanahan. Two sets of players from the same schools? Low scouting budget? Oh well!
