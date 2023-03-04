The Minnesota Vikings Draft Pick Database is now fully updated

You may or may not be aware of the fact that we have a page on our site here that lists every single draft choice the Minnesota Vikings have made in franchise history. If you’d like to access it, you can go up to the “More” tab at the top of the main page, go over to where it says “Library,” and you’ll find it from there.

The reason that I’m pointing this out now is that, for some reason, yours truly didn’t put the picks for the 2022 NFL Draft into the Database until approximately five minutes ago. Why? I don’t know. But they’re in there now.

That means that if you need to look up a moment in Vikings draft history, you now have a fully updated resource that you can utilize for that. Every player that has ever heard their name called as a draftee of the Minnesota Vikings is there, from Tommy Mason all the way to Nick Muse.

The table is also sortable, so you can order things by round, or position, or school, or any of the other criteria on the list.

We hope that a lot of you will find this page useful as we approach draft season, and I’ll effort to get the 2023 draft class in there a whole lot earlier than March of 2024.