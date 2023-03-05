We are back with installment number two of our 2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database (after a slight delay). As we do every year, we will continue expanding the number of mocks we include in our Database each week as we get closer to this year’s NFL Draft in an effort to see who the really smart people think that our favorite team will be calling on from the podium in Kansas City in a little more than seven weeks.
One position in particular is starting to pull away from the rest early on in the process, and you can probably guess which one it is. But, without any further ado, here are the 40 mocks that make up our Database for this week, with nearly all of them having been added or updated since last week’s installment.
2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v2.0
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (24)
|Round 3 (88)
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (24)
|Round 3 (88)
|RotoBaller
|Brant Henson
|5 Mar
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|Sporting News
|Vinnie Iyer
|5 Mar
|Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
|Los Angeles Times
|Sam Farmer
|4 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Pro Football Network
|Dalton Miller
|4 Mar
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati
|Tankathon
|Staff
|4 Mar
|O'Cyrus Torrance, iOL, Florida
|Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
|College Sports Wire
|Patrick Conn
|3 Mar
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|CBS Sports
|Chris Trapasso
|2 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|CBS Sports
|Josh Edwards
|2 Mar
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Draft Wire
|Luke Easterling
|2 Mar
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
|Pro Football Network
|Ian Cummings
|2 Mar
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|The Draft Network
|Damian Parson
|2 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|CBS Sports
|Tyler Sullivan
|1 Mar
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|Vikings Wire
|Tyler Forness
|1 Mar
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia
|Behind the Steel Curtain
|Andrew Wilbar
|28 Feb
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|CBS Sports
|Kyle Stackpole
|28 Feb
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|CBS Sports
|Ryan Wilson
|28 Feb
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|E$PN
|Mel Kiper Jr.
|28 Feb
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|NFL.com
|Bucky Brooks
|28 Feb
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Pro Football Network
|James Fragoza
|28 Feb
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|The Athletic
|Nick Bumgardner
|28 Feb
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|USA Today
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|28 Feb
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Walter Football
|Walter Cherepinsky
|28 Feb
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|Max Duggan, QB, Texas Christian
|Fantasy Pros
|Matthew Freedman
|27 Feb
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Gridiron Heroics
|Elliott Hicks
|27 Feb
|Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
|Pro Football Focus
|Trevor Sikkema
|27 Feb
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
|Sharp Football Analysis
|Ryan McCrystal
|27 Feb
|Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|Walter Football
|Charlie Campbell
|27 Feb
|Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama
|Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
|Belly Up Sports
|Matt Couture
|26 Feb
|Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
|Draft Wire
|Natalie Miller
|26 Feb
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Sportsnaut
|Matt Johnson
|26 Feb
|Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
|CBS Sports
|Tom Fornelli
|25 Feb
|Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
|Gallery Sports
|Patrick Creighton
|25 Feb
|Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
|Pro Football Network
|Arif Hasan
|25 Feb
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|Touchdown Wire
|Doug Farrar
|25 Feb
|Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
|Kendre Miller, RB, Texas Christian
|Stacking the Board
|Cam Marino
|24 Feb
|Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
|DraftTek
|Staff
|23 Feb
|Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
|Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
|Pro Football Network
|Joe Broback
|23 Feb
|Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|The Athletic
|Staff
|23 Feb
|Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
|The Draft Network
|Keith Sanchez
|23 Feb
|John Michael Schmitz, iOL, Minnesota
|Yahoo! Sports
|Charles McDonald
|23 Feb
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
The following players were added to our Database this week:
- Utah CB Clark Phillips III
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson
The following players dropped out of our Database this week:
- Michigan CB D.J. Turner
- Boston College WR Zay Flowers
- Clemson ED Myles Murphy
- Georga ED Nolan Smith
- Georgia Tech ED Keion White
- Lousiana State ED B.J. Ojulari
- Arkansas LB Drew Sanders
As you can see, the cornerbacks are starting to lap the field as far as selections are concerned. They make up 23 of the 40 selections in this week’s Database, giving them more than all the other positions combined two weeks into our process.
The player that stands on top of the mountain this week is Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks, who picked up seven selections from this week’s mocks, and he’s followed closely by Emmanuel Forbes of Mississippi State, who got six. Georgia’s Kelee Ringo saw his name appear four times this week as well. Those three are the only players in this week’s Database that appeared more than twice.
The other corners appearing this week were:
- Cam Smith, South Carolina (2 selections)
- Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (2 selections)
- Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (1 selection)
- Clark Phillips III, Utah (1 selection)
There was a tie for the next-most popular position for the Vikings this week between the interior defensive line and the wide receivers, with each picking up four selections. The defensive line selections were equally split between Pitt’s Calijah Kancey and Clemson’s Bryan Bresee. For the receivers, Josh Downs of North Carolina garnered two selections, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State and Jordan Addison of Southern Cal wound up with one each.
Three of this week’s selections went to safeties, with Alabama’s Brian Branch holding on to his two selections from last week and Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson also holding steady with one pick.
Interior offensive linemen wound up being selected twice this week, as Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz was joined by Florida lineman O’Cyrus Torrance with one selection each. Edge defenders also picked up two picks this week, with both of them going to Iowa’s Lukas van Ness.
Henry To’o To’o of Alabama was the only off-ball linebacker to get a selection this week, as his name appeared once. And, yes, we finally had one brave soul projecting the Vikings to take a quarterback (via a trade up, no less), as one mock had them going with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. The mock in question has the Vikings trading up to #13 to get Richardson, though after his Combine performance this week I’m guessing it’s going to take a trade to a much higher spot to acquire his services.
Those are the mocks for this week, so let’s bring on the donut graph for this week’s picks. As always, you may click on the graphic for purposes of embiggening.
Next week we’ll be able to pick up the trends graph so we can see stocks rising and falling throughout the process as well as the effects of free agency on what positions the Vikings are projected to select.
That’s your Mock Draft Database for this week, ladies and gentlemen! We’ll be back next week with an update to see if there are any significant changes to the projections for our favorite team.
