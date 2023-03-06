Vikings Happy Hour: Minnesota Vikings Release Linebacker Eric Kendricks

Minnesota Vikings Release Linebacker Eric Kendricks

Welcome to Vikings Happy Hour, the ultimate podcast for Minnesota Vikings fans! Join us as we react to the breaking news of the team’s decision to release veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks this Monday morning.

Our crew will provide insightful analysis and discuss the implications of this move for the Vikings’ defense and overall team strategy. From his impact on the field to the financial implications, we’ll cover it all.

If you’re a die-hard Vikings fan looking for the latest news and insights on your favorite team, then look no further than Vikings Happy Hour. Tune in now and let’s raise a glass to all things purple and gold!

Enjoy the show and SKOL! Be sure to grab your delicious Lake Monster beer. When it’s over, remember to shop and order your own incredible custom pieces of wood art.

Make sure that you use That’s Bad Ass Wood Art’s promo code CTPocket for 20% off any one item! Enjoy the show and SKOL! Fan with us!

The regulars: Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8), Ryan Ortega (@sportsguyry), and Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85), are enjoying another Lake Monster Brew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket and the show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.