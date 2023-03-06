Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 6 March 2023

Eric Kendricks was released this morning, bringing an end to his Vikings’ tenure that featured some pretty awesome play and leadership. We will miss him, but the youth movement is more important right now than sentiment.

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Brian Flores, Vikings reportedly want Patrick Peterson back

The Minnesota Vikings Draft Pick Database is now fully updated

Kwesi Said What About Kirk Cousins?

2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v2.0

Building a Vikings Championship Roster in a Short Period of Time: Part I of a Series

Vikings releasing Eric Kendricks

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: