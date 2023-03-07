Wrapping Up The Combine “And Here We Go...”

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings just left the NFL Scouting Combine where they saw some legendary performances. How do we quantify that? How should these performances be quantified when you have spent time watching the film? We will discuss that in-depth.

Along with that, there were rumblings that the Vikings are a team to watch to take a quarterback. There were some excellent quarterback performances. How would they be able to accomplish that?

The Vikings also moved on from star linebacker Eric Kendricks. The move saves $9.5 million in cap space but also creates a void at linebacker. This is the first of many moves. Who will be next?

Lastly, we will finish the show with another mock draft, this being reflective of what happened at the scouting combine this past weekend.

Combine wraps up - Potential for a QB

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s & Kevin O’Connell’s pressers

The first leak of a cut goes public - Eric Kendricks

KJ Osborn heroic actions breaks

All of that and more on Monday night’s The Real Forno Show! Live at 6 pm central.

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s production, on the @RealFornoShow, and enjoying an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew. And if you are into some rocking wood art, check out @thatsbadassmn.