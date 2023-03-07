Vikings Choice: Kirk Cousins & QB Extensions

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings are in another quarterback conundrum. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is entering the last year of his contract with a $36.25 million cap hit and the Vikings are in a position where they want more flexibility. On the other side, Cousins seems to want a long-term extension that will give him security.

What complicates things is the quarterback events of the last 48 hours.

-Derek Carr: 4/$150

-Geno Smith: 3/$105

-Lamar Jackson: Franchise Tag

-Daniel Jones: 4/$160 with an extra $35 million in incentives

With all of this new information, how will that impact the Vikings’ negotiations with Cousins and the future of the franchise? Tyler and Dave discuss.

