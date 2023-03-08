 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Norse Code Episode 466: Taking a Scooter to Dinner (with guest Jon Ledyard)

Arif and James are back to discuss the franchise tags and cuts around the league including Eric Kendricks. We also go over the Lamar Jackson situation, discuss the NFL combine with Jon Ledyard of the Audibles & Analytics Podcast, and Arif rides a scooter to dinner. This episode went a little long but you’re absolutely rewarded when you reach the final question of the mailbag!

By Arif Hasan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Norse Code Logo
Norse Code Logo

******Download Link Here*****

Show Notes:

Follow us on Twitter

Arif - @ArifHasanNFL

Jon Ledyard - @LedyardNFLDraft

James - @bigmono

To listen to more, this is the link to that iTunes feed. If you can’t for whatever reason subscribe via iTunes, subscribe to via our RSS feed, which should support the RSS reader or podcast organizer of your choice. You can still leave a review even if you can’t subscribe via iTunes because it’s easy to create an AppleID. We also have a YouTube channel. Our podcasts are automatically uploaded there.

But we also have a Patreon and that should make it even easier to support the best podcast for your Minnesota Vikings. Check it out here. If you wanted to donate via Paypal instead of Patreon, head to this link.

Once again, contact me at arifmhasan (at) gmail dot com or the podcast at NorseCodePodcast (at) gmail dot com. Follow us on twitter at @NorseCodeDN or just me @ArifHasanNFL

In This Stream

Norse Code: The Daily Norseman Podcast

View all 474 stories

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...