Za’Darius Smith Says Goodbye

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings are currently working on getting under the salary cap with about $15 million more to go. One of the players that have been discussed as a cut is edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

In what looks to be a sign that he is likely to be released, Smith tweeted out a thank you to Skol Nation and the entire Minnesota Vikings organization at 3:37 central time on Thursday afternoon.

This would come as no surprise, as Smith’s effectiveness in the second half of the year was minimized significantly due to a knee injury. Moving on from Smith was always a distinct possibility due to the nature of his contract and the style of defense that Brian Flores is implementing. Moving on from Smith would save the Vikings $12,156,861 in cap space according to Over The Cap.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith has officially requested to be released, but the team has “no intention to do so.”

What does all this mean?

