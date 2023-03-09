Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 9 March 2023

Well, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has made one move to get the team to a cap compliant position which needs to be done by Wednesday, March 15. Players can start negotiating with other teams on Monday, March 13 which is four days away. It was good of Kwesi to let Kendricks go earlier so he could get a head start on where he might play next year. If he plans on releasing more players then it would be professional to do it before Monday. I am sure we will read about some other moves shortly. Perhaps they are still negotiating restructures (i.e., pay cuts) in their efforts to run it back again?
Here is a list of important dates ...
Since yore last open thread ...
Norse Code Episode 466: Taking a Scooter to Dinner (with guest Jon Ledyard)
ESPN picks one “must sign” free agent for the Vikings
Yore Mock
I am going to do a wild plan this time to see what it could look like if the Vikings were to go after Lamar Jackson which I would love to see Kwesi pull off.
Vikings cap space after the Kendricks release: -$15,780,607
Cut Thielen: Saves $6,417,647
Cut H. Smith: Saves $7,379,999
Cut Cook: Saves $5,898,727
Cut Hicks: Saves $5,000,000
Cut Ham: Saves $3,050,000
Cut Reed: Saves $2,500,000
Trade Cousins to 49ers for 3.36, 5.37, and 2024 2nd
Trade Hunter to Texans for 2.2 and 5.2
Restructure O’Neill 12M
Updated cap space: $26,225,766
Trade 1.23, 3.36, 2024 1st, 2024 2nd, 2025 1st, 2025 4th to Ravens for Lamar Jackson
...
Sign Lamar Jackson to a 5 yr 250M deal with 220M guaranteed with 2 void years
50M signing bonus
50M option bonus in 2024
25M option bonus in 2025
Salaries of 5M, 30M, 30M, 30M, 30M
Cap hits of 15M, 50M, 55M, 55M, 55M
He is 26 years old and will be 30 when contract ends: Costs $14,249,167
Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M: Saves $5,000,000
Extend Jefferson 4 yr 130M: Costs $7,000,000
Extend Shelley 2 yr 8.5M: Costs $1,210,000
Extend Schlottmann 2 yr 2.7M: Costs $460,000
Extend DePaola 2 yr 2.875M: Costs $545,000
Sign DL Greg Gaines (26.5 years old) 3 yr 12M: Costs $1,210,000
Sign EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (27.8 years old) 3 yr 18M: Costs $1,710,000
Sign CB Cam Sutton (25.1 years old) 3 yr 25.5M: Costs $2,210,000
Updated cap space: $13,102,187
2024 Cap Space: $56,092,894 (36 players now)
2024 Cap hits
Jackson: $50,000,000
Jefferson: $26,000,000
O’Neill: $22,689,111
Z. Smith: $21,666,668
Hockenson: $14,171,000
Sutton: $9,920,000
Phillips: $8,833,334
Okoronkwo: $6,420,000
Shelley: $5,420,000
Gaines: $4,920,000
2024 Free agents
Cleveland
Wonnum
Dantzler
Osborn
Reagor
Mundt
Blacklock
Lynch
Metellus
Dye
Tonga (RFA)
Brandel (RFA)
Not looking too bad in 2024. Have to add in the rookie salaries from this year and the largest extensions being for Osborn and maybe Cleveland. The rest wont break the bank if they want them back.
TRADES
Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers
Sent: Kirk Cousins
Future Round 2 Pick
Received: Round 3 Pick 36; Round 5 Pick 37; 2024 Round 2 Pick
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Danielle Hunter
Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 5 Pick 2
Trade Partner: Baltimore Ravens
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23; Round 3 Pick 36; 2024 Round 1 Pick; 2024 Round 2 Pick; 2025 Round 1 Pick; 2025 Round 4 Pick
Received: Lamar Jackson
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 4 Pick 17
Received: Round 2 Pick 7; Round 4 Pick 7; Round 5 Pick 7
Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent: Round 4 Pick 7
Received: Round 4 Pick 15; Round 6 Pick 33
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 5 Pick 2; Round 6 Pick 33
Received: Round 4 Pick 32; Round 7 Pick 8
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Round 5 Pick 37
Received: Round 6 Pick 12; Round 7 Pick 6
38: R2 P7 LB Trenton Simpson - Clemson 6’2.3” 235
87: R3 P24 C Joe Tippmann - Wisconsin 6’6” 313
117: R4 P15 S Ji’Ayir Brown - Penn State 5’11.3” 203
134: R4 P32 G Andrew Vorhees - USC 6’6” 310
143: R5 P7 WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss 6’1” 220
160: R5 P24 RB DeWayne McBride - UAB 5’10” 209
177: R5 P41 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6’2.5” 292
189: R6 P12 EDGE YaYa Diaby - Louisville 6’3.3” 263
225: R7 P6 CB Cory Trice Jr - Purdue 6’3.3” 206
227: R7 P8 WR Tre Tucker - Cincinnati 5’8.5” 182
Odds of this happening? Slim and none. But it is doable.
Giving up three first round picks for Jackson is tough right? Paying him 250M is tough too right? But what would it cost to move up from #23 to #5 or #6? At least two first round picks and probably close to three.
At least you get a proven one time MVP who is only 26 years old in this scenario. Yes, the money will be tight but that is why I think trading Hunter was prudent. They wont need to have his 20M plus cap hits on the books. Za’Darius will not likely see the 2024 salary either. Drafting Vorhees who wont play this year is Kwesi like a fox because he can take over for Cleveland who will get paid close to 10M or more per year.
Jackson with Jefferson and Hockenson will be the best he has ever had. They might even keep Smith and Thielen for one more year if they agree to enough of a pay cut that it equals the cap savings if they are cut.
Yeah, I like it.
Also, would Baltimore want Cousins in return and would that eliminate the need to send the 2025 first round pick?
