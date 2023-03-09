Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 9 March 2023

Well, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has made one move to get the team to a cap compliant position which needs to be done by Wednesday, March 15. Players can start negotiating with other teams on Monday, March 13 which is four days away. It was good of Kwesi to let Kendricks go earlier so he could get a head start on where he might play next year. If he plans on releasing more players then it would be professional to do it before Monday. I am sure we will read about some other moves shortly. Perhaps they are still negotiating restructures (i.e., pay cuts) in their efforts to run it back again?

Here is a list of important dates ...

...

Since yore last open thread ...

Norse Code Episode 466: Taking a Scooter to Dinner (with guest Jon Ledyard)

ESPN picks one “must sign” free agent for the Vikings

Yore Mock

I am going to do a wild plan this time to see what it could look like if the Vikings were to go after Lamar Jackson which I would love to see Kwesi pull off.

Vikings cap space after the Kendricks release: -$15,780,607

Cut Thielen: Saves $6,417,647

Cut H. Smith: Saves $7,379,999

Cut Cook: Saves $5,898,727

Cut Hicks: Saves $5,000,000

Cut Ham: Saves $3,050,000

Cut Reed: Saves $2,500,000

...

Trade Cousins to 49ers for 3.36, 5.37, and 2024 2nd

Trade Hunter to Texans for 2.2 and 5.2

...

Restructure O’Neill 12M

Updated cap space: $26,225,766

...

Trade 1.23, 3.36, 2024 1st, 2024 2nd, 2025 1st, 2025 4th to Ravens for Lamar Jackson

...

Sign Lamar Jackson to a 5 yr 250M deal with 220M guaranteed with 2 void years

50M signing bonus

50M option bonus in 2024

25M option bonus in 2025

Salaries of 5M, 30M, 30M, 30M, 30M

Cap hits of 15M, 50M, 55M, 55M, 55M

He is 26 years old and will be 30 when contract ends: Costs $14,249,167

...

Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M: Saves $5,000,000

Extend Jefferson 4 yr 130M: Costs $7,000,000

Extend Shelley 2 yr 8.5M: Costs $1,210,000

Extend Schlottmann 2 yr 2.7M: Costs $460,000

Extend DePaola 2 yr 2.875M: Costs $545,000

...

Sign DL Greg Gaines (26.5 years old) 3 yr 12M: Costs $1,210,000

Sign EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (27.8 years old) 3 yr 18M: Costs $1,710,000

Sign CB Cam Sutton (25.1 years old) 3 yr 25.5M: Costs $2,210,000

...

Updated cap space: $13,102,187

2024 Cap Space: $56,092,894 (36 players now)

..

2024 Cap hits

Jackson: $50,000,000

Jefferson: $26,000,000

O’Neill: $22,689,111

Z. Smith: $21,666,668

Hockenson: $14,171,000

Sutton: $9,920,000

Phillips: $8,833,334

Okoronkwo: $6,420,000

Shelley: $5,420,000

Gaines: $4,920,000

...

2024 Free agents

Cleveland

Wonnum

Dantzler

Osborn

Reagor

Mundt

Blacklock

Lynch

Metellus

Dye

Tonga (RFA)

Brandel (RFA)

...

Not looking too bad in 2024. Have to add in the rookie salaries from this year and the largest extensions being for Osborn and maybe Cleveland. The rest wont break the bank if they want them back.

TRADES

Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Kirk Cousins

Future Round 2 Pick

Received: Round 3 Pick 36; Round 5 Pick 37; 2024 Round 2 Pick

...

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Danielle Hunter

Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 5 Pick 2

..

Trade Partner: Baltimore Ravens

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23; Round 3 Pick 36; 2024 Round 1 Pick; 2024 Round 2 Pick; 2025 Round 1 Pick; 2025 Round 4 Pick

Received: Lamar Jackson

...

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 4 Pick 17

Received: Round 2 Pick 7; Round 4 Pick 7; Round 5 Pick 7

...

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 4 Pick 7

Received: Round 4 Pick 15; Round 6 Pick 33

...

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 5 Pick 2; Round 6 Pick 33

Received: Round 4 Pick 32; Round 7 Pick 8

...

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 5 Pick 37

Received: Round 6 Pick 12; Round 7 Pick 6

...

38: R2 P7 LB Trenton Simpson - Clemson 6’2.3” 235

87: R3 P24 C Joe Tippmann - Wisconsin 6’6” 313

117: R4 P15 S Ji’Ayir Brown - Penn State 5’11.3” 203

134: R4 P32 G Andrew Vorhees - USC 6’6” 310

143: R5 P7 WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss 6’1” 220

160: R5 P24 RB DeWayne McBride - UAB 5’10” 209

177: R5 P41 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6’2.5” 292

189: R6 P12 EDGE YaYa Diaby - Louisville 6’3.3” 263

225: R7 P6 CB Cory Trice Jr - Purdue 6’3.3” 206

227: R7 P8 WR Tre Tucker - Cincinnati 5’8.5” 182

Odds of this happening? Slim and none. But it is doable.

Giving up three first round picks for Jackson is tough right? Paying him 250M is tough too right? But what would it cost to move up from #23 to #5 or #6? At least two first round picks and probably close to three.

At least you get a proven one time MVP who is only 26 years old in this scenario. Yes, the money will be tight but that is why I think trading Hunter was prudent. They wont need to have his 20M plus cap hits on the books. Za’Darius will not likely see the 2024 salary either. Drafting Vorhees who wont play this year is Kwesi like a fox because he can take over for Cleveland who will get paid close to 10M or more per year.

Jackson with Jefferson and Hockenson will be the best he has ever had. They might even keep Smith and Thielen for one more year if they agree to enough of a pay cut that it equals the cap savings if they are cut.

Yeah, I like it.

Also, would Baltimore want Cousins in return and would that eliminate the need to send the 2025 first round pick?

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: