Report: At least one team has proposed a trade for Dalvin Cook

We’re less than a week away from the start of the new league year in the National Football League, and the Minnesota Vikings are likely going to be saying goodbye to a lot of familiar faces between now and then. One of those could come via a trade of one of their most recognizable players.

Darren Wolfson of KSTP is reporting that the Vikings have “at least one trade offer” on the table for running back Dalvin Cook, who has a cap figure north of $14 million for the 2023 season and is coming off of shoulder surgery a few weeks ago.

Cook was drafted by the Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft (the highest pick they had that year) and has been the lead back for the team since 2018 after a torn ACL ended his rookie season after just four games. He sits third in franchise history in rushing yardage behind Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith, and fourth in rushing touchdowns behind Peterson, Chuck Foreman, and Bill Brown.

Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings this season and rushed for 1,173 yards, the second-highest total of his career. He’s heading into his seventh year in the league and might be reaching the point where he’ll start to slow down. With both Cook and Alexander Mattison (who will hit free agency next week) potentially out of the picture, the Vikings’ running back situation in 2023 has the potential to look a lot different.

We don’t know how seriously the Vikings are considering trading Dalvin Cook, but if they decide that’s what they want to do they know that there's at least one team interested in acquiring his services.