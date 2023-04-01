Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 April 2023

According to overthecap, the Vikings only have 1.45M in cap space. They wont be able to make any moves unless it is for the minimum. The only way they can make a larger deal is if they do something with T.J. Hockenson (extension presumably) that would lower his cap hit. They also can do something with Dalvin Cook and Za’Darius Smith. No use guessing anymore.
Since yore last open thread ...
Vikings Happy Hour: Matthew Coller’s takeaways on the Minnesota Vikings offseason, plus a Mock Draft
...
Austin asks if the team should Get rid of 84
...
Some members here are doing a community mock and respresenting other teams.
...
...
NFL Free Agent Trackers
https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-2023-nfl-free-agency-tracker-cuts-trades-signings
...
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/2023-nfl-free-agency-tracker-latest-updates-on-where-top-100-available-free-agents-are-signing/
...
https://overthecap.com/free-agency
...
Yore Mock
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Za’Darius Smith, Future Round 6 Pick
Received: Round 4 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 36
...
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 5 Pick 32, Round 7 Pick 34
...
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 3 Pick 10
...
Trade Partner: Carolina Panthers
Sent: Round 2 Pick 2
Received: Round 2 Pick 8; Round 3 Pick 30
...
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent:Round 4 Pick 17
Received:Round 4 Pick 32; Round 5 Pick 31
...
Trade Partner: Washington Commanders
Sent: Round 5 Pick 23, Round 6 Pick 34
Received: Round 5 Pick 15, Round 7 Pick 16
...
39: R2 P8 EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern 6’1.5” 282
73: R3 P10 LB Drew Sanders - Arkansas 6’4.3” 235
87: R3 P24 WR Rashee Rice - SMU 5’8 178
93: R3 P30 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.4” 309
121: R4 P19 CB Riley Moss - Iowa 6’0.5” 193
134: R4 P32 RB Chase Brown - Illinois 5’9.4 209
150: R5 P15 QB Clayton Tune - Houston 6’0” 207
166: R5 P31 DL Jerrod Clark - Coastal Carolina 6’3.5” 334
167: R5 P32 G Chandler Zavala - NC State 6’5” 325
171: R5 P36 S Jason Taylor II - Oklahoma St 5’11.5” 204
233: R7 P16 WR Derius Davis - TCU 5’8.3 165
251: R7 P34 CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse - LSU 6’0.6” 196
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...