Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 April 2023

According to overthecap, the Vikings only have 1.45M in cap space. They wont be able to make any moves unless it is for the minimum. The only way they can make a larger deal is if they do something with T.J. Hockenson (extension presumably) that would lower his cap hit. They also can do something with Dalvin Cook and Za’Darius Smith. No use guessing anymore.

Vikings Happy Hour: Matthew Coller's takeaways on the Minnesota Vikings offseason, plus a Mock Draft

Austin asks if the team should Get rid of 84

Some members here are doing a community mock and respresenting other teams.

2023 DN Live Draft First

2023 DN Live Draft Second

NFL Free Agent Trackers

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent: Za’Darius Smith, Future Round 6 Pick

Received: Round 4 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 36

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 5 Pick 32, Round 7 Pick 34

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 3 Pick 10

Trade Partner: Carolina Panthers

Sent: Round 2 Pick 2

Received: Round 2 Pick 8; Round 3 Pick 30

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent:Round 4 Pick 17

Received:Round 4 Pick 32; Round 5 Pick 31

Trade Partner: Washington Commanders

Sent: Round 5 Pick 23, Round 6 Pick 34

Received: Round 5 Pick 15, Round 7 Pick 16

39: R2 P8 EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern 6’1.5” 282

73: R3 P10 LB Drew Sanders - Arkansas 6’4.3” 235

87: R3 P24 WR Rashee Rice - SMU 5’8 178

93: R3 P30 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.4” 309

121: R4 P19 CB Riley Moss - Iowa 6’0.5” 193

134: R4 P32 RB Chase Brown - Illinois 5’9.4 209

150: R5 P15 QB Clayton Tune - Houston 6’0” 207

166: R5 P31 DL Jerrod Clark - Coastal Carolina 6’3.5” 334

167: R5 P32 G Chandler Zavala - NC State 6’5” 325

171: R5 P36 S Jason Taylor II - Oklahoma St 5’11.5” 204

233: R7 P16 WR Derius Davis - TCU 5’8.3 165

251: R7 P34 CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse - LSU 6’0.6” 196

