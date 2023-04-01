 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 April 2023

Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it.

By MarkSP18
NFL Combine

According to overthecap, the Vikings only have 1.45M in cap space. They wont be able to make any moves unless it is for the minimum. The only way they can make a larger deal is if they do something with T.J. Hockenson (extension presumably) that would lower his cap hit. They also can do something with Dalvin Cook and Za’Darius Smith. No use guessing anymore.

Since yore last open thread ...

Vikings Happy Hour: Matthew Coller’s takeaways on the Minnesota Vikings offseason, plus a Mock Draft

...

Austin asks if the team should Get rid of 84

...

Some members here are doing a community mock and respresenting other teams.

2023 DN Live Draft First

...

2023 DN Live Draft Second

...

NFL Free Agent Trackers

https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-2023-nfl-free-agency-tracker-cuts-trades-signings

...

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/2023-nfl-free-agency-tracker-latest-updates-on-where-top-100-available-free-agents-are-signing/

...

https://overthecap.com/free-agency

...

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Za’Darius Smith, Future Round 6 Pick
Received: Round 4 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 36
...
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 5 Pick 32, Round 7 Pick 34
...
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 3 Pick 10
...
Trade Partner: Carolina Panthers
Sent: Round 2 Pick 2
Received: Round 2 Pick 8; Round 3 Pick 30
...
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent:Round 4 Pick 17
Received:Round 4 Pick 32; Round 5 Pick 31
...
Trade Partner: Washington Commanders
Sent: Round 5 Pick 23, Round 6 Pick 34
Received: Round 5 Pick 15, Round 7 Pick 16
...

39: R2 P8 EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern 6’1.5” 282

73: R3 P10 LB Drew Sanders - Arkansas 6’4.3” 235

87: R3 P24 WR Rashee Rice - SMU 5’8 178

93: R3 P30 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.4” 309

121: R4 P19 CB Riley Moss - Iowa 6’0.5” 193

134: R4 P32 RB Chase Brown - Illinois 5’9.4 209

150: R5 P15 QB Clayton Tune - Houston 6’0” 207

166: R5 P31 DL Jerrod Clark - Coastal Carolina 6’3.5” 334

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 04 Reese's Senior Bowl

167: R5 P32 G Chandler Zavala - NC State 6’5” 325

NC State v Syracuse

171: R5 P36 S Jason Taylor II - Oklahoma St 5’11.5” 204

233: R7 P16 WR Derius Davis - TCU 5’8.3 165

251: R7 P34 CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse - LSU 6’0.6” 196

Mississippi State v LSU

