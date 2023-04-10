Brian Asamoah among players participating in NFL’s Africa Camp

Towards the end of his rookie season, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah started making a significant impact on the football field. This week, he’s part of a group that is looking to make an even more significant impact off of it.

Asamoah is one of five current NFL players participating in the league’s Africa Camp this week as the league will host a talent identification camp and flag football showcase in Nairobi, Kenya.

Asamoah, whose family has roots in Ghana, will be joined by New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekonwu, and Miami Dolphins edge defender Emmanuel Ogbah.

According to NFL.com, the league currently has 125 players of African descent, meaning that they were either born in Africa or they are the first generation of their families with African roots to be born in the United States. Asamoah, who played his college football at Oklahoma, falls into the latter category having been born in New Jersey.

The showcase will run from 10-15 April and will give 29 potential prospects from ages 16-21 the ability to show off their skills in a Combine-like setting. They’ll be competing for the chance to participate in other opportunities, such as potentially being invited to the NFL International Combine, NFL International Player Pathway Program, or the opportunity to join the NFL Academy in the UK.

The initiative was spearheaded by former New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora, the NFL’s lead ambassador for NFL Africa.

“It has always been a dream of mine to bring the NFL to Africa and over the past couple of years ‘The Uprise’ and NFL have made that dream a reality,” said Umenyiora, NFL’s lead ambassador for NFL Africa. “It’s been incredible to see the opportunities it has provided through the International Player Pathway Program, the NFL Academy and Flag football, and this is only the beginning.”

Kudos to Brian Asamoah and the rest of the NFL players that are helping to move the NFL’s brand to a new realm.