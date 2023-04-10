Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 10 April 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
The Vikings Can’t Afford to Miss Out on Jordan Addison
Looking Back at the Minnesota Vikings Logo History
A Brief History of the Minnesota Vikings and the 24th Pick
Brian Asamoah Among Players Participating in NFL Africa Camp
Other Vikings News…
6 Biggest Draft Steals in Vikings History
Why Hendon Hooker to the Vikings in Round One Doesn’t Quite Make Sense
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...