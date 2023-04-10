Vikings lose CB/ST Kris Boyd to Arizona Cardinals

Another member of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 defense. . .and, more importantly, their special teams. . .is moving on to a new home.

Cornerback/special teams ace Kris Boyd has signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, according to numerous reports.

Boyd was a seventh-round pick of the Vikings out of Texas in the 2019 NFL Draft, and has spent his career to this point in Minnesota. He had seen some time on defense, largely due to injuries to other members of the cornerback room, but his best work with the Vikings was done on special teams, where he served as a pretty outstanding punt gunner.

Boyd’s departure makes him the fifth player that saw time at cornerback for the Vikings in 2022 to depart. He joins Patrick Peterson (Steelers), Cameron Dantzler (Commanders), Duke Shelley (Raiders), and Chandon Sullivan (free agent that the Vikings have not shown interest in re-signing). They did sign Byron Murphy Jr. to serve as one of their top corners, but the positional room is much emptier now than it was at the end of the season.

Best of luck to Kris Boyd in Arizona. . .except, of course, when the Cardinals play the Vikings.