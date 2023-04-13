Dalvin Cook to take part in “The Catch” fishing tournament this weekend

Over the past few weeks, there’s been plenty of speculation concerning the future of Dalvin Cook with the Minnesota Vikings. This weekend, Cook will be taking part in an activity that a lot of other people take part in when they’re facing uncertainty.

He’s going fishing.

Cook is one of nine current NFL stars that will be taking part in “The Catch,” a tournament sponsored by the Sport Fishing Championship. The tournament will air on CBS, which is WCCO-4 in the Twin Cities, from noon to 2:00 PM on Saturday.

Cook will be paired with New England Patriots’ linebacker Matthew Judon and SFC professional Taylor Sanford for the competition.

Other NFL players that will be involved include

According to the SFC website, the tournament is being held to “raise awareness for the Sports Fishing Championship’s ocean-based community champions.”

I’ll be completely honest. . .I don’t know the first thing about fishing or how these sorts of tournaments work. But I know there are plenty of our readers that like to fish during the spring and summer months. . .as opposed to the ice fishers out there. . .so hopefully this is something they might be interested in.