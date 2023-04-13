Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 13 April 2023

Not much happening from the team.
Since yore last open thread ...
Chris asks .. What would it cost the Vikings to trade up for a quarterback?
...
Warren examines ... Vikings QB Draft Prospect: Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR)
...
Yore Mock
Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks
Sent: Danielle Hunter
Received: Round 2 Pick 21; Round 4 Pick 21
...
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Dalvin Cook, Round 3 Pick 24
Received: Round 3 Pick 14, Round 5 Pick 36
...
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23, Future Round 1 Pick
Received:
Round 1 Pick 12
...
Trade Partner: New York Jets
Sent: Round 2 Pick 21, Round 3 Pick 14
Received: Round 2 Pick 11, Round 4 Pick 10
...
Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills
Sent: Round 4 Pick 10, Round 4 Pick 21
Received: Round 3 Pick 28
...
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 4 Pick 17
Received: Round 4 Pick 32, Round 5 Pick 31
...
Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent: Round 5 Pick 31
Received: Round 6 Pick 15, Round 7 Pick 7
...
12: R1 P12 QB Anthony Richardson - Florida 6’4.2 244
42: R2 P11 WR Jalin Hyatt - Tennessee 6’0.1” 176
91: R3 P28 CB Darius Rush - South Carolina 6’2” 198
134: R4 P32 RB Israel Abanikanda - Pitt 5’11” 216
158: R5 P23 G Andrew Vorhees - USC 6’6” 310
171: R5 P36 LB SirVocea Dennis - Pitt 6’0.4” 226
192: R6 P15 DL Byron Young - Alabama 6’3” 294
211: R6 P34 S Marte Mapu - Sacramento State 6’2.5” 217
224: R7 P7 EDGE Tavius Robinson - Ole Miss 6’6.1” 257
