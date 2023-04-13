Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 13 April 2023

Not much happening from the team.

Since yore last open thread ...

Chris asks .. What would it cost the Vikings to trade up for a quarterback?

...

Warren examines ... Vikings QB Draft Prospect: Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR)

...

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks

Sent: Danielle Hunter

Received: Round 2 Pick 21; Round 4 Pick 21

...

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Dalvin Cook, Round 3 Pick 24

Received: Round 3 Pick 14, Round 5 Pick 36

...

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23, Future Round 1 Pick

Received:

Round 1 Pick 12

...

Trade Partner: New York Jets

Sent: Round 2 Pick 21, Round 3 Pick 14

Received: Round 2 Pick 11, Round 4 Pick 10

...

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Round 4 Pick 10, Round 4 Pick 21

Received: Round 3 Pick 28

...

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 4 Pick 17

Received: Round 4 Pick 32, Round 5 Pick 31

...

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 5 Pick 31

Received: Round 6 Pick 15, Round 7 Pick 7

...

12: R1 P12 QB Anthony Richardson - Florida 6’4.2 244

42: R2 P11 WR Jalin Hyatt - Tennessee 6’0.1” 176

91: R3 P28 CB Darius Rush - South Carolina 6’2” 198

134: R4 P32 RB Israel Abanikanda - Pitt 5’11” 216

158: R5 P23 G Andrew Vorhees - USC 6’6” 310

171: R5 P36 LB SirVocea Dennis - Pitt 6’0.4” 226

192: R6 P15 DL Byron Young - Alabama 6’3” 294

211: R6 P34 S Marte Mapu - Sacramento State 6’2.5” 217

224: R7 P7 EDGE Tavius Robinson - Ole Miss 6’6.1” 257

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: