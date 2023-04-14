Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 April 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
Drafting A First Round Cornerback Is The Definition Of Insanity
Offseason Trades the Vikings SHOULD have made
Dalvin Cook to take part in “The Catch” fishing tournament this weekend
The Vikings tight-lipped presser speaks volumes about Minnesota’s future
Why the Vikings 2022 Draft Class Could Have More Impact This Season Than the 2023 Draft Class
Other Vikings News…
Vikings ‘ideally’ would have QB of future develop for season behind Kirk Cousins
Despite heavy draft investment in cornerbacks over last decade, Vikings could do it again
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
