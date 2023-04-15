The Vikings make the Troy Reeder signing official

On March 22nd, the Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with LB Troy Reeder. Although the veteran linebacker agreed to terms with the team, the signing had yet to be finalized. Today, the signing of Troy Reeder became official.

Reeder spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers where he didn't start a single game, and only recorded 11 tackles. The Chargers signed him for depth purposes, since he had experience playing in Brandon Staley's defense. Before his stint with the Chargers, Reeder played for the Los Angeles Rams for three seasons.

In his three seasons with the Rams, Troy Reeder recorded 230 combined tackles, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions. Kevin O'Connell and Troy Reeder were both members of the Rams from 2019-2021, where they won a Super Bowl before leaving the organization.

Reeder will likely play the same role with the Vikings that he did with the Chargers. He's a depth piece at linebacker that can play on special teams and provide some competition during training camp. With Brian Asamoah and Jordan Hicks starting at inside linebacker, I wouldn't expect Reeder to be on the field that often.

Nonetheless, it's good to see that there were no problems getting the deal finalized. Not that Troy Reeder would pull a reverse Za'Darius Smith or anything, but stranger things have happened.

Welcome to the team, Troy!