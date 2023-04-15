Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 April 2023

Kwesi is keeping us in suspense!
Yore Mock
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Danielle Hunter
Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 4 Pick 2
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 4 Pick 19
Trade Partner: Chicago Bears
Sent: Future Round 2 Pick, Round 3 Pick 24
Received: Round 3 Pick 1, Round 4 Pick 31
Trade Partner: Detroit Lions
Sent: Round 4 Pick 2, Round 4 Pick 19
Received: Round 3 Pick 18
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Round 4 Pick 31
Received: Round 6 Pick 5, Round 5 Pick 32
Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent: Round 6 Pick 5
Received: Round 6 Pick 33, Round 7 Pick 7
Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers
Sent: Future Round 6 Pick
Received: Round 7 Pick 30
23: R1 P23 WR Quentin Johnston - TCU 6’2.6” 208
33: R2 P2 QB Hendon Hooker - Tennessee 6’3” 217
64: R3 P1 CB Julius Brents - Kansas State 6’2.6” 198
81: R3 P18 LB Jack Campbell - Iowa 6’4.5” 249
119: R4 P17 EDGE YaYa Diaby - Louisville 6’3.3” 263
158: R5 P23 G Chandler Zavala - NC State 6’3.4” 316
167: R5 P32 RB Israel Abanikanda - Pittsburgh 5’11” 216
210: R6 P33 DL Jerrod Clark - Coastal Carolina 6’3.5” 334
211: R6 P34 G Anthony Bradford - LSU 6’4” 332
224: R7 P7 CB Starling Thomas - UAB 5’10.1” 190
247: R7 P30 S Marte Mapu - Sacramento State 6’2.5” 217
