Adofo-Mensah & O’Connell Discuss 2023 NFL Draft: Vikings Draft Plans & More

In this Two Old Bloggers , Kwesi Adofo-Mensah & Kevin O’Connell Discuss 2023 NFL Draft: Vikings Draft Plans & More… Darren and Dave discuss the Minnesota Vikings’ need for cornerbacks in the upcoming NFL draft. The team currently has only five cornerbacks on the roster, and there are concerns about their ability to play man-to-man coverage. The Vikings may draft two cornerbacks in the upcoming draft and identify several more potential targets. The document also summarizes recent comments from Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell regarding the team’s draft strategy and the possibility of drafting a quarterback to replace Kirk Cousins eventually. Additionally, the document includes viewer questions and answers related to potential draft targets and trade scenarios.

