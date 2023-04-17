Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 17 April 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
The Vikings make the Troy Reeder signing official
The experts project the Vikings’ pick at 23
Welcome to the first round of the 17th annual SB Nation NFL community mock draft
Other Vikings News…
Top Potential NFL Landing Spots for Dalvin Cook If Vikings Cut Star RB
Vikings Favor $72 Million Star, Insider Says, Signaling 3-Time Pro Bowler’s Exit
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...