The Vikings & the 2023 NFL Draft All-Forno Team: Latest Updates, Betting Odds, & Mock Draft

On this The Real Forno Show e are just 10 days away from the NFL Draft and the Minnesota Vikings haven’t stopped making moves. On Monday, they agreed to terms with cornerback Joejuan Williams on a contract likely at the minimum.

Along with the signing of Williams, both edge rusher Danielle Hunter and running back Dalvin Cook aren’t expected to attend offseason workouts that started on Monday. What does that mean?

We will also talk about the second-annual All-Forno Team for the NFL Draft. Eight players made the squad this year and we will talk about why they did.

Here is the 2023 All-Forno team.

North Carolina WR Josh Downs

SMU WR Rashee Rice

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

Oklahoma RB Eric Gray

South Carolina CB Darius Rush

Kansas State CB Julius Brents

BYU QB Jaren Hall

Alabama CB/S Brian Branch

Finally, we will finish the show with our second to last mock draft. How will the Vikings fare in this exercise?

