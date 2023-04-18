2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v8.0

It’s now. . .finally. . .time for the latest installment of our Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, where we track what the Really Smart Football People™ are expecting our Minnesota Vikings to do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. We’re just nine days away from the festivities kicking off in Kansas City, and we’re up to our full complement of 100 mock drafts, approximately 80% of which have been updated since last week’s entry.

This will be the penultimate entry of our Database for this year. We’ll have one more of these next week, probably on Wednesday so we can have the most recent mocks available as part of our Database for that week. For now, however, here are the 100 mocks that make up the Database for this week. As always, mocks that involve the Vikings making a trade, whether it’s up or down, are shown in italics.

Since this is already late. . .again, for which you have my apologies. . .and this format was fairly well-received last week, I’ll just do a bullet list by position of this week’s selections, followed by the usual graphics.

Wide Receivers - 34 of 100 selections

Jordan Addison, Southern Cal - 13 selections

Quentin Johnston, Texas Christian - 11 selections

Zay Flowers, Boston College - 5 selections

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee - 2 selections

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State - 2 selections

Josh Downs, North Carolina - 1 selection

Cornerbacks - 28 of 100 selections

Deonte Banks, Maryland - 17 selections (overall leader)

Cam Smith, South Carolina - 4 selections

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State - 3 selections

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State - 2 selections

Kelee Ringo, Georgia - 1 selection

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois - 1 selection

Quarterbacks - 11 of 100 selections

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee - 5 selections

Will Levis, Kentucky - 4 selections

Anthony Richardson, Florida - 2 selections

Edge Defenders - 10 of 100 selections

Lukas van Ness, Iowa - 4 selections

Nolan Smith, Georgia - 3 selections

Keion White, Georgia Tech - 2 selections

Myles Murphy, Clemson - 1 selection

Defensive Line - 8 of 100 selections

Bryan Bresee, Clemson - 5 selections

Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh - 3 selections

Safeties - 6 of 100 selections

Brian Branch, Alabama - 6 selections

Off-ball Linebackers - 2 of 100 selections

Trenton Simpson, Clemson - 2 selections

Running Backs - 1 of 100 selections

Bijan Robinson, Texas - 1 selection

We are now up to a total of 37 players that have appeared in our Database at one point or another over the past couple of months, Of those 37 players, 24 of them are on the list for this week.

With that, here are the graphics for this go-around, starting with the week’s Donut Graph to show you those 24 players that appear in this week’s update. As always, you may click on the picture for the purpose of embiggening.

Last, but not least, the weekly Jell-o salad graph, which will let you see exactly where all 37 of the players that have appeared in our Database over the past eight weeks have trended. You may embiggen this one by clicking on it as well.

I hope we don’t get too many new additions next week. . .I’m running out of colors.

But that’s your belated Mock Draft Database for the Minnesota Vikings for this week, folks. Once again, our final Database for the 2023 NFL Draft will be next week, likely on Wednesday, which will be the day before the Draft gets underway.