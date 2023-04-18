 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v8.0

We’re nearing the end, folks

By Christopher Gates
Alabama v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It’s now. . .finally. . .time for the latest installment of our Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, where we track what the Really Smart Football People™ are expecting our Minnesota Vikings to do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. We’re just nine days away from the festivities kicking off in Kansas City, and we’re up to our full complement of 100 mock drafts, approximately 80% of which have been updated since last week’s entry.

This will be the penultimate entry of our Database for this year. We’ll have one more of these next week, probably on Wednesday so we can have the most recent mocks available as part of our Database for that week. For now, however, here are the 100 mocks that make up the Database for this week. As always, mocks that involve the Vikings making a trade, whether it’s up or down, are shown in italics.

2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v8.0

Site Name Date Round 1 (24) Round 3 (88)
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso 17 Apr Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
CBS Sports Jared Dubin 17 Apr Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
CBS Sports Josh Edwards 17 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole 17 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
CBS Sports Pete Prisco 17 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 17 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
CBS Sports Will Brinson 17 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
NFL Rough Draft Mike Luchene 17 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
Sportsnaut Matt Johnson 17 Apr Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Tankathon Staff 17 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama
Walter Football Charlie Campbell 17 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
Walter Football Walter Cherepinsky 17 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Max Duggan, QB, Texas Christian
Chicago Tribune Brad Biggs 16 Apr Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Fantasy Pros Matthew Jones 16 Apr Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
CBS Sports Jeff Kerr 15 Apr Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Fantasy Pros Mike Fanelli 15 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Pewter Report Joshua Queipo 15 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Pro Football Network Cam Mellor 15 Apr Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL)
Shaw Local News Network Sean Hammond 15 Apr Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
TWSN Staff 15 Apr Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
Underdog Fantasy Hayden Winks 15 Apr Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
CBS Sports Jordan Dajani 14 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
E$PN Jordan Reid 14 Apr Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
E$PN Matt Miller 14 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Fantasy SP Mark Morales-Smith 14 Apr Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
Huddle Report Brian Johannes 14 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Sports Gambling Podcast John Ginder 14 Apr Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
The Huddle David Dorey 14 Apr Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Bleacher Report Staff 13 Apr Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
College Sports Wire Patrick Conn 13 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Draft Wire Jeff Risdon 13 Apr Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
Drafticipation Staff 13 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama
DraftPlex Jason Pruett 13 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama
NFL.com Charles Davis 13 Apr Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
Player Profiler Cody Carpentier 13 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College Isaiah Foskey, DL, Notre Dame
Pro Football Focus Ben Brown 13 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Pro Football Network Kyle Yates 13 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama
The Huddle Steve Gallo 13 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
The Score Staff 13 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
TWSN Kyle Smith 13 Apr Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
VSiN Matt Youmans 13 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Windy City Gridiron Jacob Infante 13 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Yardbarker Seth Trachtman 13 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
33rd Team Staff 12 Apr Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Draft Kings Pat Mayo 12 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Fantasy Footballers Matthew Betz 12 Apr Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Fantasy Pros Ken Zalis 12 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Fantasy Pros Matthew Brown 12 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Fantasy Pros Matthew Freedman 12 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Fantasy Six Pack John Witt 12 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Fantasy Six Pack Keith Lott 12 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
For the Win Christian D'Andrea 12 Apr Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Last Word on Sports Mike Kashuba 12 Apr Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
NFL Trade Rumors Logan Ulrich 12 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Pro Football Focus Staff 12 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Pro Football Network Tony Pauline 12 Apr Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
San Diego Union-Tribune Eddie Brown 12 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
Sporting News Vinnie Iyer 12 Apr Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
The Athletic Diante Lee 12 Apr Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Vikings Wire Tyler Forness 12 Apr Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
4 for 4 John Daigle 11 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Barstool Sports Steven Cheah 11 Apr Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
Fox Sports Joel Klatt 11 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
NFL.com Rhett Lewis 11 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Stacking the Board Cam Marino 11 Apr Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Touchdown Wire Staff 11 Apr Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Vikings Wire Staff 11 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
98.5 The Sports Hub Alex Barth 10 Apr Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Draft Countdowm Brad Hernandez 10 Apr Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
Fantasy Pros Thor Nystrom 10 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Full Press Coverage Carlos Nazario 10 Apr Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
Nashville Tennessean Nick Suss 10 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Pro Football Focus Sam Monson 10 Apr Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
SB Nation Staff 10 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
South Florida Sun-Sentinel Chris Perkins 10 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Stanford Daily Shan Reddy 10 Apr Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
The Grueling Truth Daniel Kornhauser 10 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
The Huddle Cletis Cutts 10 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
WGR 550 Zach Jones 10 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
AL.com Mark Inabinnet 9 Apr Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Fantom Sports Brett Markiewicz 9 Apr Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
CBS Sports Garrett Podell 8 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
CBS Sports Tom Fornelli 8 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama
Pro Football Network Ian Cummings 8 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
DraftTek Staff 7 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Olusegun Oluwatimi, OL, Michigan
NBC Sports Kyle Dvorchak 7 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
NFL.com Chad Reuter 7 Apr Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Shaw Local News Network Hub Arkush 7 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
The Athletic Nick Baumgardner 7 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
Alpha Football Staff 6 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Clutch Points Mike Johrendt 6 Apr Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
Draft Kings Chet Gresham 6 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Fantasy Pros Kent Weyrauch 6 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama
NFL Trade Rumors Nate Bouda 6 Apr Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
NFL.com Adam Rank 6 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Pro Football Network Joe Broback 6 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Andre Carter II, Edge, Army
Fox Sports Staff 5 Apr Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
Ft. Worth Star-Telegram Clarence Hill Jr. 5 Apr Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Pro Football Focus Steve Palazzolo 5 Apr Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
The Draft Network Damian Parson 5 Apr Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Since this is already late. . .again, for which you have my apologies. . .and this format was fairly well-received last week, I’ll just do a bullet list by position of this week’s selections, followed by the usual graphics.

Wide Receivers - 34 of 100 selections

  • Jordan Addison, Southern Cal - 13 selections
  • Quentin Johnston, Texas Christian - 11 selections
  • Zay Flowers, Boston College - 5 selections
  • Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee - 2 selections
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State - 2 selections
  • Josh Downs, North Carolina - 1 selection

Cornerbacks - 28 of 100 selections

  • Deonte Banks, Maryland - 17 selections (overall leader)
  • Cam Smith, South Carolina - 4 selections
  • Joey Porter Jr., Penn State - 3 selections
  • Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State - 2 selections
  • Kelee Ringo, Georgia - 1 selection
  • Devon Witherspoon, Illinois - 1 selection

Quarterbacks - 11 of 100 selections

  • Hendon Hooker, Tennessee - 5 selections
  • Will Levis, Kentucky - 4 selections
  • Anthony Richardson, Florida - 2 selections

Edge Defenders - 10 of 100 selections

  • Lukas van Ness, Iowa - 4 selections
  • Nolan Smith, Georgia - 3 selections
  • Keion White, Georgia Tech - 2 selections
  • Myles Murphy, Clemson - 1 selection

Defensive Line - 8 of 100 selections

  • Bryan Bresee, Clemson - 5 selections
  • Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh - 3 selections

Safeties - 6 of 100 selections

  • Brian Branch, Alabama - 6 selections

Off-ball Linebackers - 2 of 100 selections

  • Trenton Simpson, Clemson - 2 selections

Running Backs - 1 of 100 selections

  • Bijan Robinson, Texas - 1 selection

We are now up to a total of 37 players that have appeared in our Database at one point or another over the past couple of months, Of those 37 players, 24 of them are on the list for this week.

With that, here are the graphics for this go-around, starting with the week’s Donut Graph to show you those 24 players that appear in this week’s update. As always, you may click on the picture for the purpose of embiggening.

Last, but not least, the weekly Jell-o salad graph, which will let you see exactly where all 37 of the players that have appeared in our Database over the past eight weeks have trended. You may embiggen this one by clicking on it as well.

I hope we don’t get too many new additions next week. . .I’m running out of colors.

But that’s your belated Mock Draft Database for the Minnesota Vikings for this week, folks. Once again, our final Database for the 2023 NFL Draft will be next week, likely on Wednesday, which will be the day before the Draft gets underway.

