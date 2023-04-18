It’s now. . .finally. . .time for the latest installment of our Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, where we track what the Really Smart Football People™ are expecting our Minnesota Vikings to do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. We’re just nine days away from the festivities kicking off in Kansas City, and we’re up to our full complement of 100 mock drafts, approximately 80% of which have been updated since last week’s entry.
This will be the penultimate entry of our Database for this year. We’ll have one more of these next week, probably on Wednesday so we can have the most recent mocks available as part of our Database for that week. For now, however, here are the 100 mocks that make up the Database for this week. As always, mocks that involve the Vikings making a trade, whether it’s up or down, are shown in italics.
2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v8.0
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (24)
|Round 3 (88)
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (24)
|Round 3 (88)
|CBS Sports
|Chris Trapasso
|17 Apr
|Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
|CBS Sports
|Jared Dubin
|17 Apr
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|CBS Sports
|Josh Edwards
|17 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|CBS Sports
|Kyle Stackpole
|17 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|CBS Sports
|Pete Prisco
|17 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|CBS Sports
|Ryan Wilson
|17 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|CBS Sports
|Will Brinson
|17 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|NFL Rough Draft
|Mike Luchene
|17 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
|Sportsnaut
|Matt Johnson
|17 Apr
|Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
|Tankathon
|Staff
|17 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama
|Walter Football
|Charlie Campbell
|17 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
|Walter Football
|Walter Cherepinsky
|17 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Max Duggan, QB, Texas Christian
|Chicago Tribune
|Brad Biggs
|16 Apr
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Fantasy Pros
|Matthew Jones
|16 Apr
|Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
|CBS Sports
|Jeff Kerr
|15 Apr
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|Fantasy Pros
|Mike Fanelli
|15 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Pewter Report
|Joshua Queipo
|15 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Pro Football Network
|Cam Mellor
|15 Apr
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL)
|Shaw Local News Network
|Sean Hammond
|15 Apr
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|TWSN
|Staff
|15 Apr
|Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
|Underdog Fantasy
|Hayden Winks
|15 Apr
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|CBS Sports
|Jordan Dajani
|14 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|E$PN
|Jordan Reid
|14 Apr
|Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|E$PN
|Matt Miller
|14 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Fantasy SP
|Mark Morales-Smith
|14 Apr
|Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
|Huddle Report
|Brian Johannes
|14 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Sports Gambling Podcast
|John Ginder
|14 Apr
|Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
|Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
|The Huddle
|David Dorey
|14 Apr
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Bleacher Report
|Staff
|13 Apr
|Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
|College Sports Wire
|Patrick Conn
|13 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Draft Wire
|Jeff Risdon
|13 Apr
|Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
|Drafticipation
|Staff
|13 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|DraftPlex
|Jason Pruett
|13 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama
|NFL.com
|Charles Davis
|13 Apr
|Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
|Player Profiler
|Cody Carpentier
|13 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Isaiah Foskey, DL, Notre Dame
|Pro Football Focus
|Ben Brown
|13 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Pro Football Network
|Kyle Yates
|13 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|The Huddle
|Steve Gallo
|13 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|The Score
|Staff
|13 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|TWSN
|Kyle Smith
|13 Apr
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|VSiN
|Matt Youmans
|13 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Windy City Gridiron
|Jacob Infante
|13 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|Yardbarker
|Seth Trachtman
|13 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|33rd Team
|Staff
|12 Apr
|Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
|Draft Kings
|Pat Mayo
|12 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Fantasy Footballers
|Matthew Betz
|12 Apr
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|Fantasy Pros
|Ken Zalis
|12 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Fantasy Pros
|Matthew Brown
|12 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Fantasy Pros
|Matthew Freedman
|12 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Fantasy Six Pack
|John Witt
|12 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|Fantasy Six Pack
|Keith Lott
|12 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|For the Win
|Christian D'Andrea
|12 Apr
|Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
|Last Word on Sports
|Mike Kashuba
|12 Apr
|Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
|Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
|NFL Trade Rumors
|Logan Ulrich
|12 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Pro Football Focus
|Staff
|12 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|Pro Football Network
|Tony Pauline
|12 Apr
|Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
|San Diego Union-Tribune
|Eddie Brown
|12 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
|Sporting News
|Vinnie Iyer
|12 Apr
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|The Athletic
|Diante Lee
|12 Apr
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|Vikings Wire
|Tyler Forness
|12 Apr
|Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
|4 for 4
|John Daigle
|11 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Barstool Sports
|Steven Cheah
|11 Apr
|Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
|Fox Sports
|Joel Klatt
|11 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|NFL.com
|Rhett Lewis
|11 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|Stacking the Board
|Cam Marino
|11 Apr
|Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|Touchdown Wire
|Staff
|11 Apr
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|Vikings Wire
|Staff
|11 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|98.5 The Sports Hub
|Alex Barth
|10 Apr
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|Draft Countdowm
|Brad Hernandez
|10 Apr
|Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
|Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
|Fantasy Pros
|Thor Nystrom
|10 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Full Press Coverage
|Carlos Nazario
|10 Apr
|Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
|Nashville Tennessean
|Nick Suss
|10 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|Pro Football Focus
|Sam Monson
|10 Apr
|Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
|SB Nation
|Staff
|10 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|South Florida Sun-Sentinel
|Chris Perkins
|10 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Stanford Daily
|Shan Reddy
|10 Apr
|Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
|The Grueling Truth
|Daniel Kornhauser
|10 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|The Huddle
|Cletis Cutts
|10 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|WGR 550
|Zach Jones
|10 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|AL.com
|Mark Inabinnet
|9 Apr
|Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|Fantom Sports
|Brett Markiewicz
|9 Apr
|Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
|CBS Sports
|Garrett Podell
|8 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|CBS Sports
|Tom Fornelli
|8 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|Pro Football Network
|Ian Cummings
|8 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
|DraftTek
|Staff
|7 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Olusegun Oluwatimi, OL, Michigan
|NBC Sports
|Kyle Dvorchak
|7 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|NFL.com
|Chad Reuter
|7 Apr
|Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|Shaw Local News Network
|Hub Arkush
|7 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|The Athletic
|Nick Baumgardner
|7 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
|Alpha Football
|Staff
|6 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|Clutch Points
|Mike Johrendt
|6 Apr
|Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
|Draft Kings
|Chet Gresham
|6 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Fantasy Pros
|Kent Weyrauch
|6 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|NFL Trade Rumors
|Nate Bouda
|6 Apr
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|NFL.com
|Adam Rank
|6 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Pro Football Network
|Joe Broback
|6 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Andre Carter II, Edge, Army
|Fox Sports
|Staff
|5 Apr
|Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
|Ft. Worth Star-Telegram
|Clarence Hill Jr.
|5 Apr
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|Pro Football Focus
|Steve Palazzolo
|5 Apr
|Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|The Draft Network
|Damian Parson
|5 Apr
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Since this is already late. . .again, for which you have my apologies. . .and this format was fairly well-received last week, I’ll just do a bullet list by position of this week’s selections, followed by the usual graphics.
Wide Receivers - 34 of 100 selections
- Jordan Addison, Southern Cal - 13 selections
- Quentin Johnston, Texas Christian - 11 selections
- Zay Flowers, Boston College - 5 selections
- Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee - 2 selections
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State - 2 selections
- Josh Downs, North Carolina - 1 selection
Cornerbacks - 28 of 100 selections
- Deonte Banks, Maryland - 17 selections (overall leader)
- Cam Smith, South Carolina - 4 selections
- Joey Porter Jr., Penn State - 3 selections
- Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State - 2 selections
- Kelee Ringo, Georgia - 1 selection
- Devon Witherspoon, Illinois - 1 selection
Quarterbacks - 11 of 100 selections
- Hendon Hooker, Tennessee - 5 selections
- Will Levis, Kentucky - 4 selections
- Anthony Richardson, Florida - 2 selections
Edge Defenders - 10 of 100 selections
- Lukas van Ness, Iowa - 4 selections
- Nolan Smith, Georgia - 3 selections
- Keion White, Georgia Tech - 2 selections
- Myles Murphy, Clemson - 1 selection
Defensive Line - 8 of 100 selections
- Bryan Bresee, Clemson - 5 selections
- Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh - 3 selections
Safeties - 6 of 100 selections
- Brian Branch, Alabama - 6 selections
Off-ball Linebackers - 2 of 100 selections
- Trenton Simpson, Clemson - 2 selections
Running Backs - 1 of 100 selections
- Bijan Robinson, Texas - 1 selection
We are now up to a total of 37 players that have appeared in our Database at one point or another over the past couple of months, Of those 37 players, 24 of them are on the list for this week.
With that, here are the graphics for this go-around, starting with the week’s Donut Graph to show you those 24 players that appear in this week’s update. As always, you may click on the picture for the purpose of embiggening.
Last, but not least, the weekly Jell-o salad graph, which will let you see exactly where all 37 of the players that have appeared in our Database over the past eight weeks have trended. You may embiggen this one by clicking on it as well.
I hope we don’t get too many new additions next week. . .I’m running out of colors.
But that’s your belated Mock Draft Database for the Minnesota Vikings for this week, folks. Once again, our final Database for the 2023 NFL Draft will be next week, likely on Wednesday, which will be the day before the Draft gets underway.
