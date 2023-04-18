Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18 April 2023

We made one move that did not affect the cap but are anxiously waiting the big moves left.
Since yore last open thread ...
Report: Danielle Hunter not attending start of Vikings’ offseason program
He should NOT be there. No guaranteed money if he gets hurt. Just an injury settlement.
The Minnesota Vikings sign CB Joejuan Williams
Flores connection but so far, not much production. Probable minimum deal too.
Corner off the board at 23 for the Vikings?
...
Welcome to the first round of the 17th annual SB Nation NFL community mock draft
Vikings on the clock? Can they trade down in this mock?
Yore Mock
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Danielle Hunter, Round 4 Pick 17
Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 4 Pick 2; Round 5 Pick 26
...
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 4 Pick 20; Round 7 Pick 32
...
Trade Partner: Pittsburgh Steelers
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23; Round 3 Pick 24
Received: Round 1 Pick 17
...
Trade Partner: Detroit Lions
Sent: Round 2 Pick 2; Future Round 1 Pick
Received: Round 1 Pick 18; Round 5 Pick 24
...
Trade Partner: Pittsburgh Steelers
Sent: Round 4 Pick 2; Round 5 Pick 23
Received: Round 3 Pick 24
...
Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills
Sent: Round 4 Pick 20
Received: Round 4 Pick 28; Round 6 Pick 28
...
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Future Round 5 Pick
Received: Round 6 Pick 5; Round 7 Pick 34
...
17: R1 P17 QB Anthony Richardson - Florida
18: R1 P18 CB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon
Lions took Witherspoon
87: R3 P24 S Antonio Johnson - Texas A&M
130: R4 P28 LB Noah Sewell - Oregon
159: R5 P24 DL Karl Brooks - Bowling Green
161: R5 P26 RB DeWayne McBride - UAB
182: R6 P5 WR Kayshon Boutte - LSU
205: R6 P28 CB Starling Thomas V - UAB
211: R6 P34 C Jake Andrews - Troy
249: R7 P32 DL Devonnsha Maxwell - Chattanooga
251: R7 P34 EDGE BJ Thompson - Stephen F. Austin
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...