Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18 April 2023

We made one move that did not affect the cap but are anxiously waiting the big moves left.

Since yore last open thread ...

Report: Danielle Hunter not attending start of Vikings’ offseason program

He should NOT be there. No guaranteed money if he gets hurt. Just an injury settlement.

The Minnesota Vikings sign CB Joejuan Williams

Flores connection but so far, not much production. Probable minimum deal too.

Corner off the board at 23 for the Vikings?

...

Welcome to the first round of the 17th annual SB Nation NFL community mock draft

Vikings on the clock? Can they trade down in this mock?

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Danielle Hunter, Round 4 Pick 17

Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 4 Pick 2; Round 5 Pick 26

...

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 4 Pick 20; Round 7 Pick 32

...

Trade Partner: Pittsburgh Steelers

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23; Round 3 Pick 24

Received: Round 1 Pick 17

...

Trade Partner: Detroit Lions

Sent: Round 2 Pick 2; Future Round 1 Pick

Received: Round 1 Pick 18; Round 5 Pick 24

...

Trade Partner: Pittsburgh Steelers

Sent: Round 4 Pick 2; Round 5 Pick 23

Received: Round 3 Pick 24

...

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Round 4 Pick 20

Received: Round 4 Pick 28; Round 6 Pick 28

...

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Future Round 5 Pick

Received: Round 6 Pick 5; Round 7 Pick 34

...

17: R1 P17 QB Anthony Richardson - Florida

18: R1 P18 CB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon

Lions took Witherspoon

87: R3 P24 S Antonio Johnson - Texas A&M

130: R4 P28 LB Noah Sewell - Oregon

159: R5 P24 DL Karl Brooks - Bowling Green

161: R5 P26 RB DeWayne McBride - UAB

182: R6 P5 WR Kayshon Boutte - LSU

205: R6 P28 CB Starling Thomas V - UAB

211: R6 P34 C Jake Andrews - Troy

249: R7 P32 DL Devonnsha Maxwell - Chattanooga

251: R7 P34 EDGE BJ Thompson - Stephen F. Austin

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: