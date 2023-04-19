Celebration of Life for Bud Grant planned for 21 May at U.S. Bank Stadium

It’s hard to believe it’s been more than a month since the passing of Bud Grant, the legendary Minnesota Vikings coach who passed on 11 March at the age of 95. Next month, the franchise that Grant’s name is synonymous with will honor him and wants as many purple fans as possible to be involved.

On 21 May at noon Central time, the Vikings will host a Celebration of Life for Coach Grant at U.S. Bank Stadium. Tickets will be free, but you will have to reserve tickets if you’re interested in attending. You can reserve up to six tickets at the team’s official website.

Citing two of Grant’s greatest loves. . .the Vikings and the great outdoors. . .the team has said that fans who will be attending the Celebration of Life are encouraged to wear outdoors or team apparel.

According to the team’s website, the Celebration will include speakers, panel discussions, and memorial videos that will be played as a tribute to Coach Grant.

I’m unsure about how many tickets will be made available for the event, but if you’d like to attend Bud Grant’s Celebration of Life on 21 May (which is a Sunday), the tickets are already available for you to reserve at the link above.