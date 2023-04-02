Two Old Bloggers : Can Kevin O’Connell Be Great?

On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - Darren and Dave discuss with you the potential of Kevin O’Connell as head coach for the Minnesota Vikings, highlighting his strengths in creating a player-centric team culture but also noting concerns about the team’s defense and scoring on offense. The show continues to analyze the Vikings’ roster, with worries about depth at cornerback and disappointment in the current talent level of the defensive line. Tune in to “2OB” for more engagement on these topics.

Does Kevin O’Connell have what it takes to be a great head coach for the Minnesota Vikings? Despite leading the team to a 13-4 record and winning the NFC North in his first year, there are concerns about whether he can continue that success. O’Connell has created a player-centric team culture and communicates well, but needs to improve the team’s defense and scoring on offense. This will come down to how he works with the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to build the roster, especially at quarterback.

In his analysis of the Vikings’ roster, Darren expresses worry about their depth, specifically at cornerback. He highlights that the team has only brought in one replacement for five departing corners and must acquire at least three more players to ensure adequate coverage on game days. However, he expresses confidence in the quarterback position and offensive line, both of which boast quality starters and backups. Do you agree?

The hosts discuss the team's defensive line in the “State of the Vikings” segment. Darren expresses disappointment in the current talent level and notes the loss of Dalvin Tomlinson to the Cleveland Browns. The segment analyzes the current depth chart and mentions the potential of Khyiris Tonga as a key player. Darren does not anticipate the team using draft picks to address the defensive line and suggests cornerback as a greater need, but does Dave agree?

Theme #1: Is Kevin O’Connell the next great Vikings head coach?

Theme #2: What worries me, what doesn’t worry most about the Vikings roster right now?

Theme #3: State of the Vikings - Defensive Interior

