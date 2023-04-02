 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v6.0

How much change has there been since last week?

By Christopher Gates
I know that this is getting up a little later than it normally does, but we weren’t going to let a weekend go by without getting our latest edition of this year’s Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database up on the site here. We’re officially up to 80 mocks in this week’s installment, and we’re seeing the shift that we saw last week as far as the positional rankings starting to solidify a bit.

Here are the 80 mocks that make up this week’s Database. As always, mocks that involve the Vikings making a trade are shown in italics.

2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v6.0

Site Name Date Round 1 (24) Round 3 (88)
Chicago Sun-Times Jason Lieser 1 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Pro Football Network Ian Valentino 1 Apr Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
Tankathon Staff 1 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
Action Network Nick Guarisco 31 Mar Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Bleacher Report Staff 31 Mar Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole 31 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Fantasy Pros Matthew Freedman 31 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Prospectencyclopedia Roy Countryman 31 Mar Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Rotoballer Kyle Lindemann 31 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
The Athletic Bruce Feldman 31 Mar Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Wolf Sports Dylan Chappine 31 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
24/7 Sports Blake Brockermeyer 30 Mar Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
4 for 4 Ryan Noonan 30 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
NFL.com Cynthia Frelund 30 Mar Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Press Box Joe Serpico 30 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Pro Football Network Kent Platte 30 Mar Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Alpha Football Staff 29 Mar Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Behind the Steel Curtain Andrew Wilbar 29 Mar Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso 29 Mar Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
CBS Sports Pete Prisco 29 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Drafticipation Staff 29 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
DraftTek Staff 29 Mar Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
Fox Sports Jason McIntyre 29 Mar Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Into the Aggregate Anthony Amico 29 Mar Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
NFL Trade Rumors Logan Ulrich 29 Mar Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
The Draft Network Keith Sanchez 29 Mar John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota
Vikings Wire Matt Anderson 29 Mar Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
CBS Sports Will Brinson 28 Mar Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
ESPN Mike Tannenbaum 28 Mar Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
For the Win Christian D'Andrea 28 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
NFL.com Bucky Brooks 28 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Pro Football Network Joe Broback 28 Mar Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
Sports Gaming Rosters Staff 28 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
The Athletic Staff 28 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Walter Football Walter Cherepinsky 28 Mar Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois Max Duggan, QB, Texas Christian
51 and Countin Staff 27 Mar Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 27 Mar Bryan Breese, DL, Clemson
Dallas Morning News Calvin Watkins 27 Mar O'Cyrus Torrance, OL, Florida
Draft Countdown Brian Bosarge 27 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
Fantasy Pros Kent Weyrauch 27 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Fantasy Pros Mike Fanelli 27 Mar Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
FTN Fantasy Jeff Ratcliffe 27 Mar Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
NFL.com Eric Edholm 27 Mar Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
Pro Football Focus Brad Spielberger 27 Mar Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
The Score Staff 27 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Walter Football Charlie Campbell 27 Mar Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
WKYC Ben Axelrod 27 Mar Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
AL.com Mark Inabinett 26 Mar Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Chicago Tribune Brad Biggs 26 Mar Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Pro Football Network James Fragoza 25 Mar Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
TWSN Kyle Smith 25 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Underdog Fantasy Hayden Winks 25 Mar Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
CBS Sports Tom Fornelli 24 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
College Sports Wire Patrick Conn 24 Mar Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Fantasy Pros Andrew Erickson 24 Mar Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Fantom Sports Brett Markiewicz 24 Mar Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
Fox Sports Greg Auman 24 Mar Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
NFL.com Chad Reuter 24 Mar Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Pro Football Network Tommy Garrett 24 Mar Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Sporting News Vinnie Iyer 24 Mar Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Touchdown Wire Alyssa Barbieri 24 Mar Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Yahoo! Sports Charles McDonald 24 Mar Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
4 for 4 Anthony Staggs 23 Mar Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
CBS Sports Josh Edwards 23 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
DraftPlex Jason Pruett 23 Mar Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Las Vegas Review-Journal Adam Hill 23 Mar Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
NFL.com Charles Davis 23 Mar Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Pro Football Network Brian Rudell 22 Mar Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Sharp Football Analysis Brendan Donahue 22 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
The Draft Network Brentley Weissman 22 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
USA Today Nate Davis 22 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Vikings Wire Tyler Forness 22 Mar Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
4 for 4 Connor Allen 21 Mar Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Bet US Riley Thomas 21 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
E$PN Mel Kiper Jr. 21 Mar Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Last Word on Sports Mike Kashuba 21 Mar Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
NFL.com Daniel Jeremiah 21 Mar Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Pro Football Network Cam Mellor 21 Mar Brian Branch, S, Alabama Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
Rotoballer Gladys Tyler 21 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Stacking the Board Cam Marino 21 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

The following players have moved back into our Database after having dropped out previously:

  • Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
  • John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota
  • O’Cyrus Torrance, OL, Florida

We didn’t have any players drop out from last week or newly debuting players this week, so things are getting a little more crowded. . .you’ll see that in our graphics later on.

The wide receiver position keeps its top spot this week, picking up 34 of our 80 selections in this week’s Database. But while the position stays at the top of the pile, the hierarchy is a little different. This week, your leader is USC’s Jordan Addison, who sees his name appear ten times this week, making him the only person to reach double figures. Second place this week goes to Quinton Johnston of Texas Christian, who nearly caught Addison but fell just short with nine selections. Last week’s leader, Zay Flowers of Boston College, is now in third among the receivers with seven draftniks mocking him to Minnesota.

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues his comeback, garnering six selections this week, while Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee rounds out the receivers this week with two selections.

Cornerbacks continue to hang on to second place, being mocked to the Vikings with 20 of our 80 selections this week. Maryland’s Deonte Banks continues to lead the corners with eight selections, while second place this week is shared between Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State and Kelee Ringo of Georgia with four picks each. South Carolina’s Cam Smith moved up a bit with three selections this week, while Devon Witherspoon of Illinois held on to his one selection from last week.

The quarterback position still sits in third place this week, and though they have the same number of selections they had last week (10), they’re now evenly divided between Hendon Hooker of Tennessee and Kentucky’s Will Levis. This week, they each appear five times in our Database.

Defensive linemen picked up seven selections in our Database this week, led by Bryan Bresee of Clemson, who appears three times. Calijah Kancey out of Pitt is just behind him with two selections, while Michigan’s Mazi Smith and the returning Adetomiwa Adebawore of Northwestern each picked up one selection. They’re joined by five edge defenders in this week’s Database, led by Iowa’s Lukas van Ness and his three selections for this week. The other two edge defender picks were split between Georgia’s Nolan Smith and Georgia Tech’s Keion White.

The offensive linemen are back this week! They picked up two selections, as both Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrance returned to our Database with one selection each. Brian Branch of Alabama had one selection this week to keep the safety position in our chart, while the off-ball linebackers only got one vote this week, that going to Arkansas’ Drew Sanders.

Overall, we’ve still got a total of 35 players in our Database thus far, and of those 35 players 23 of them appear in this week’s installment. As you can see from our Donut chart for this week, there are a lot of potential directions the Vikings can go at #23 overall. If you want to embiggen this picture, you can do so by clicking on it.

And in our “Jell-o salad” trends graph for this week, you can see how all 35 of those players have risen, fallen, appeared, disappeared, and reappeared throughout the first six weeks of our pre-draft process. You can embiggen this one by clicking on it, too.

That’s your Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back next week with 90 mocks looking at what our favorite team is expected to do. . .and we’ll try to get it out there a bit earlier, too.

