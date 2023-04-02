2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v6.0

I know that this is getting up a little later than it normally does, but we weren’t going to let a weekend go by without getting our latest edition of this year’s Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database up on the site here. We’re officially up to 80 mocks in this week’s installment, and we’re seeing the shift that we saw last week as far as the positional rankings starting to solidify a bit.

Here are the 80 mocks that make up this week’s Database. As always, mocks that involve the Vikings making a trade are shown in italics.

The following players have moved back into our Database after having dropped out previously:

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota

O’Cyrus Torrance, OL, Florida

We didn’t have any players drop out from last week or newly debuting players this week, so things are getting a little more crowded. . .you’ll see that in our graphics later on.

The wide receiver position keeps its top spot this week, picking up 34 of our 80 selections in this week’s Database. But while the position stays at the top of the pile, the hierarchy is a little different. This week, your leader is USC’s Jordan Addison, who sees his name appear ten times this week, making him the only person to reach double figures. Second place this week goes to Quinton Johnston of Texas Christian, who nearly caught Addison but fell just short with nine selections. Last week’s leader, Zay Flowers of Boston College, is now in third among the receivers with seven draftniks mocking him to Minnesota.

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues his comeback, garnering six selections this week, while Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee rounds out the receivers this week with two selections.

Cornerbacks continue to hang on to second place, being mocked to the Vikings with 20 of our 80 selections this week. Maryland’s Deonte Banks continues to lead the corners with eight selections, while second place this week is shared between Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State and Kelee Ringo of Georgia with four picks each. South Carolina’s Cam Smith moved up a bit with three selections this week, while Devon Witherspoon of Illinois held on to his one selection from last week.

The quarterback position still sits in third place this week, and though they have the same number of selections they had last week (10), they’re now evenly divided between Hendon Hooker of Tennessee and Kentucky’s Will Levis. This week, they each appear five times in our Database.

Defensive linemen picked up seven selections in our Database this week, led by Bryan Bresee of Clemson, who appears three times. Calijah Kancey out of Pitt is just behind him with two selections, while Michigan’s Mazi Smith and the returning Adetomiwa Adebawore of Northwestern each picked up one selection. They’re joined by five edge defenders in this week’s Database, led by Iowa’s Lukas van Ness and his three selections for this week. The other two edge defender picks were split between Georgia’s Nolan Smith and Georgia Tech’s Keion White.

The offensive linemen are back this week! They picked up two selections, as both Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrance returned to our Database with one selection each. Brian Branch of Alabama had one selection this week to keep the safety position in our chart, while the off-ball linebackers only got one vote this week, that going to Arkansas’ Drew Sanders.

Overall, we’ve still got a total of 35 players in our Database thus far, and of those 35 players 23 of them appear in this week’s installment. As you can see from our Donut chart for this week, there are a lot of potential directions the Vikings can go at #23 overall. If you want to embiggen this picture, you can do so by clicking on it.

And in our “Jell-o salad” trends graph for this week, you can see how all 35 of those players have risen, fallen, appeared, disappeared, and reappeared throughout the first six weeks of our pre-draft process. You can embiggen this one by clicking on it, too.

That’s your Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back next week with 90 mocks looking at what our favorite team is expected to do. . .and we’ll try to get it out there a bit earlier, too.