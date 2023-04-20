Brett Kollmann & Tyler riff on the 2023 NFL Draft

On this The Real Forno Show : Let’ 's make some draft pick music!

The Minnesota Vikings will be on the clock in 8 days at 23rd overall. What they will do with that pick could change the course of the franchise potentially for the next 10-15 years.

To get a sense of what the Vikings could do, we have a special guest in Brett Kollmann who has a fantastic YouTube channel and does various other projects, including with the NFL and Los Angeles Chargers.

In this episode, we will be talking about the Vikings' draft plans with Brett, including.

- Best fits

- Trey Lance trade rumors

- Ideal scenarios

- Trading up for a quarterback

You’ll get all of that and more live at 6 pm central time or on demand at any time on The Real Forno Show on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

Fan with us!!! Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann, Creator/analyst/host of “The Film Room” on YouTube. Tyler Forness @TheRealForno of Vikings 1st & SKOL @Vikings1stSKOL and the Vikings Wire @TheVikingsWire and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this Vikings 1st & SKOL production, on the @RealFornoShow. Podcasts partnered with Fans First Sports Network @FansFirstSN and Fans First Sports Network’s NFL feed @FFSN_NFL.