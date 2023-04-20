 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 April 2023

If you are the smartest person in the room, then you are in the wrong room.

By MarkSP18
Celebration of Life for Bud Grant planned for 21 May at U.S. Bank Stadium

Report: Vikings, 49ers discussed trade for Trey Lance

Trey Lance Trade Package Speculation (because why not)

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10073048-trey-lance-trade-rumors-nfl-gm-says-itd-take-pretty-strong-offer-to-land-49ers-qb

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10072975-top-potential-nfl-trade-packages-for-49ers-qb-trey-lance
San Francisco 49ers receive: 2023 4th-rounder (No. 119 overall), 2024 4th-rounder
Minnesota Vikings receive: QB Trey Lance

https://ninernoise.com/2023/04/19/trey-lance-trade-rumors-49ers-accept-deals-teams/
49ERS GET
VIKINGS 2023 ROUND 1 NFL DRAFT PICK (NO. 23 OVERALL)
VIKINGS GET
49ERS 2023 ROUND 3 NFL DRAFT PICK (COMPENSATORY, NO. 102 OVERALL)
49ERS 2024 ROUND 2 NFL DRAFT PICK
QB TREY LANCE

Of course they think this is would be fair.

Yore Mock

TRADES
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Danielle Hunter
Received: Round 3 Pick 2; Round 3 Pick 10
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 4 Pick 25
Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23; Round 3 Pick 24
Received: Round 2 Pick 6; Round 2 Pick 21; Round 5 Pick 19
Trade Partner: Indianapolis Colts
Sent: Round 3 Pick 10; Round 4 Pick 17
Received: Round 3 Pick 16; Round 4 Pick 4; Round 7 Pick 4
Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints
Sent: Round 4 Pick 4
Received: Round 4 Pick 13; Round 5 Pick 11
37: R2 P6 DL Mazi Smith - Michigan 6’3.0” 323

52: R2 P21 EDGE Will McDonald IV - Iowa State 6’3.5” 239

65: R3 P2 CB Julius Brents - Kansas State 6’2.6” 198

79: R3 P16 LB Noah Sewell - Oregon 6’1.4” 246

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10048326-noah-sewell-nfl-draft-2023-scouting-report-for-oregon-lb
PRO COMPARISON: Dont’a Hightower (seems like a perfect Flores fit)

115: R4 P13 G Emil Ekiyor Jr. - Alabama 6’2.0” 314

127: R4 P25 WR Nathaniel Dell - Houston 5’8.3” 165

146: R5 P11 RB Kendre Miller - TCU 5’11.0” 215

154: R5 P19 G Chandler Zavala - NC State 6’3.0” 323

158: R5 P23 CB Terell Smith - Minnesota 6’0.04” 204

211: R6 P34 S Marte Mapu - Sacramento St 6’2.5” 217

221: R7 P4 WR Matt Landers - Arkansas 6’4.3” 200

Post June 1st Trade

Vikings send QB Nick Mullens, 2024 2nd round pick, and a 2025 conditional 5th round pick
to
49ers send QB Trey Lance

