Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 April 2023

We’re still waiting on news ...
Since yore last open thread ...
Celebration of Life for Bud Grant planned for 21 May at U.S. Bank Stadium
...
Report: Vikings, 49ers discussed trade for Trey Lance
...
Trey Lance Trade Package Speculation (because why not)
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10073048-trey-lance-trade-rumors-nfl-gm-says-itd-take-pretty-strong-offer-to-land-49ers-qb
...
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10072975-top-potential-nfl-trade-packages-for-49ers-qb-trey-lance
San Francisco 49ers receive: 2023 4th-rounder (No. 119 overall), 2024 4th-rounder
Minnesota Vikings receive: QB Trey Lance
...
https://ninernoise.com/2023/04/19/trey-lance-trade-rumors-49ers-accept-deals-teams/
49ERS GET
VIKINGS 2023 ROUND 1 NFL DRAFT PICK (NO. 23 OVERALL)
VIKINGS GET
49ERS 2023 ROUND 3 NFL DRAFT PICK (COMPENSATORY, NO. 102 OVERALL)
49ERS 2024 ROUND 2 NFL DRAFT PICK
QB TREY LANCE
Of course they think this is would be fair.
...
Yahoo’s NFL Reporter Charles Robinson reported in January that the #49ers confidence level in Trey Lance is “very low right now” and he recently said on a podcast that compensation in a trade for Trey would likely be a 2nd round pick…..The Texans, who may wind up with a brass of… pic.twitter.com/t26Ztlj6I4— Larry Krueger (@sportslarryk) April 13, 2023
Yore Mock
TRADES
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Danielle Hunter
Received: Round 3 Pick 2; Round 3 Pick 10
...
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 4 Pick 25
...
Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23; Round 3 Pick 24
Received: Round 2 Pick 6; Round 2 Pick 21; Round 5 Pick 19
...
Trade Partner: Indianapolis Colts
Sent: Round 3 Pick 10; Round 4 Pick 17
Received: Round 3 Pick 16; Round 4 Pick 4; Round 7 Pick 4
...
Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints
Sent: Round 4 Pick 4
Received: Round 4 Pick 13; Round 5 Pick 11
...
37: R2 P6 DL Mazi Smith - Michigan 6’3.0” 323
52: R2 P21 EDGE Will McDonald IV - Iowa State 6’3.5” 239
65: R3 P2 CB Julius Brents - Kansas State 6’2.6” 198
79: R3 P16 LB Noah Sewell - Oregon 6’1.4” 246
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10048326-noah-sewell-nfl-draft-2023-scouting-report-for-oregon-lb
PRO COMPARISON: Dont’a Hightower (seems like a perfect Flores fit)
115: R4 P13 G Emil Ekiyor Jr. - Alabama 6’2.0” 314
127: R4 P25 WR Nathaniel Dell - Houston 5’8.3” 165
146: R5 P11 RB Kendre Miller - TCU 5’11.0” 215
154: R5 P19 G Chandler Zavala - NC State 6’3.0” 323
158: R5 P23 CB Terell Smith - Minnesota 6’0.04” 204
211: R6 P34 S Marte Mapu - Sacramento St 6’2.5” 217
221: R7 P4 WR Matt Landers - Arkansas 6’4.3” 200
Post June 1st Trade
Vikings send QB Nick Mullens, 2024 2nd round pick, and a 2025 conditional 5th round pick
to
49ers send QB Trey Lance
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...