A 2023 NFL Draft Special - Blow Your Mind With Arif Hasan

On this The Real Forno Show : Tyler is hosting a 2023 NFL Draft special with Arif Hasan of Pro Football Network.

We are just seven days away from the start of the NFL draft and things are starting to come into focus. One tool that is so great to utilize is the consensus board from Pro Football Network’s Arif Hasan.

He joins The Real Forno Show to discuss that and multiple other topics.

- How does this draft stack up to those of years past?

- How did the Minnesota Vikings draft compare to the consensus board last year?

- What can we gather from general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first draft?

You’ll get all that and more live at 6 pm central time or on demand at any time on The Real Forno Show on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

