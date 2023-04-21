Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 21 April 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
Equipment manager Dennis Ryan retires after almost 50 years with the Vikes
A 2023 NFL Draft Special - Blow Your Mind With Arif Hasan
Other Vikings News…
K.J. Osborn says it’s his turn to be a No. 2 receiver; will Vikings agree?
Vikings Eyeing No. 1 Prospect Ahead of Draft, Insider Says
