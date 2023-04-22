Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22 April 2023

Still waiting ...
I could see a trade for Trey Lance after the draft. I’d like to see a trade for Jerry Jeudy if possible. Maybe Cook and a future pick for Jeudy?
I would LOVE to see them swing a deal for Linebacker Devon White but it probably is too pricey. Would Tampa do Hunter for White?
Does a trade for Budda Baker make sense?
Since yore last open thread ...
Late round QB for the Vikings?
...
Four Detroit Lions, including Jameson Williams, suspended for violating NFL gambling rules
...
Yore Mock
TRADES
Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 5 Pick 2
...
Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23; 2024 Round 1 Pick; 2025 Round 2 Pick; Danielle Hunter
Received: Round 1 Pick 3; Round 4 Pick 3
...
Trade Partner: Indianapolis Colts
Sent: Round 1 Pick 3
Received: Round 1 Pick 4; Round 3 Pick 16; Round 4 Pick 4
...
Trade Partner: Denver Broncos
Sent: Round 3 Pick 16; Round 5 Pick 2
Received: Round 3 Pick 4
...
Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers
Sent: Round 4 Pick 3
Received: Round 4 Pick 14; Round 5 Pick 14
...
Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns
Sent: Round 4 Pick 14
Received: Round 4 Pick 24; Round 6 Pick 13
...
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Future Round 5 Pick
Received: Round 5 Pick 42; Round 6 Pick 14
...
4: R1 P4 QB CJ Stroud - Ohio State 6’3” 214
67: R3 P4 LB Drew Sanders - Arkansas 6’4.3” 235
87: R3 P24 DE Tuli Tuipulotu - USC 6’3” 266
106: R4 P4 WR Trey Palmer - Nebraska 6’0” 192
119: R4 P17 CB Garrett Williams - Syracuse 5’11” 192
126: R4 P24 EDGE YaYa Diaby - Louisville 6’3.3” 263
149: R5 P14 RB Israel Abanikanda - Pittsburgh 5’11” 216
158: R5 P23 G Anthony Bradford - LSU 6’4” 332
177: R5 P42 CB Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M 6’2.1” 200
190: R6 P13 DL Jerrod Clark - Coastal Carolina 6’3.5” 334
191: R6 P14 G Sidy Sow - Eastern Michigan 6’4.6” 323
211: R6 P34 S Isaiah Bolden - Jackson State 6’2” 201
The idea in this silly mock is that the Texans do NOT take a QB at 2. I doubt it but what if?
Once you trade up you probably do not trade down but the Colts really wanted Levis and were afraid the Vikings would snag him.
Of course, and as always, many of these players wont be available where I have them here because the internerd big boards said so right?
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...