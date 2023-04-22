Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22 April 2023

Still waiting ...

I could see a trade for Trey Lance after the draft. I’d like to see a trade for Jerry Jeudy if possible. Maybe Cook and a future pick for Jeudy?

I would LOVE to see them swing a deal for Linebacker Devon White but it probably is too pricey. Would Tampa do Hunter for White?

Does a trade for Budda Baker make sense?

Late round QB for the Vikings?

Four Detroit Lions, including Jameson Williams, suspended for violating NFL gambling rules

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 5 Pick 2

Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23; 2024 Round 1 Pick; 2025 Round 2 Pick; Danielle Hunter

Received: Round 1 Pick 3; Round 4 Pick 3

Trade Partner: Indianapolis Colts

Sent: Round 1 Pick 3

Received: Round 1 Pick 4; Round 3 Pick 16; Round 4 Pick 4

Trade Partner: Denver Broncos

Sent: Round 3 Pick 16; Round 5 Pick 2

Received: Round 3 Pick 4

Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers

Sent: Round 4 Pick 3

Received: Round 4 Pick 14; Round 5 Pick 14

Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns

Sent: Round 4 Pick 14

Received: Round 4 Pick 24; Round 6 Pick 13

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Future Round 5 Pick

Received: Round 5 Pick 42; Round 6 Pick 14

4: R1 P4 QB CJ Stroud - Ohio State 6’3” 214

67: R3 P4 LB Drew Sanders - Arkansas 6’4.3” 235

87: R3 P24 DE Tuli Tuipulotu - USC 6’3” 266

106: R4 P4 WR Trey Palmer - Nebraska 6’0” 192

119: R4 P17 CB Garrett Williams - Syracuse 5’11” 192

126: R4 P24 EDGE YaYa Diaby - Louisville 6’3.3” 263

149: R5 P14 RB Israel Abanikanda - Pittsburgh 5’11” 216

158: R5 P23 G Anthony Bradford - LSU 6’4” 332

177: R5 P42 CB Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M 6’2.1” 200

190: R6 P13 DL Jerrod Clark - Coastal Carolina 6’3.5” 334

191: R6 P14 G Sidy Sow - Eastern Michigan 6’4.6” 323

211: R6 P34 S Isaiah Bolden - Jackson State 6’2” 201

The idea in this silly mock is that the Texans do NOT take a QB at 2. I doubt it but what if?

Once you trade up you probably do not trade down but the Colts really wanted Levis and were afraid the Vikings would snag him.

Of course, and as always, many of these players wont be available where I have them here because the internerd big boards said so right?

