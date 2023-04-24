Could the Trey Lance to Minnesota Vikings rumor be true?

In this Two Old Bloggers , Darren and Dave delve into the topic of Trey Lance and his potential trade to the Minnesota Vikings. The rumor has sparked much interest in the football community, with some analysts predicting that he could be the missing piece the Vikings need to take their game to the next level. However, others remain skeptical due to Lance’s lack of experience and inconsistent play, which may make some hesitant to give up too much for him.

Aside from the Lance trade rumors, Darren also touches upon the recent signing of Joejuan Williams, a veteran player with some playing experience. While he is expected to compete for a roster spot, he is not guaranteed one, and his performance during the offseason training will be closely monitored.

Finally, the guys will take their final hits for some potential 2023 NFL Draft targets for the Vikings. The team has shown interest in a number of players, including Anthony Bradford, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Nick Hampton, Isaiah Land, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Each of these players brings a unique set of skills and talents to the table, and 2OB discusses how they could fit into the Vikings’ current roster and game plan. Overall, it is clear that the Vikings have a number of options available to them as they prepare for the upcoming season, and fans will be eagerly watching to see how they make use of them.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook and podcasts on your favorite aggregator. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

