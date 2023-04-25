Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 25 April 2023

The rumors are very intriguing right now and the direction the team could go is really up in the air if you believe everything you read or hear.

One option being discussed a lot more in the last few days is the team trading up for a Quarterback with some even suggesting they could go all the way up to the number 2 or 3 spot in the draft. That would be expensive in terms of draft capital unless they included a good player like Danielle Hunter who should be worth at least a high to mid 2nd and a 4th or 5th by himself. This would lessen the cost.

Another option mentioned often and probably favorited by the majority of the fan base is trading down from number 23 and picking up an extra pick or two. I like this option but wonder about the draft class overall this year. I have read reports that the class is not very strong overall. Perhaps having less picks is the way to go this year?

...

The team could use some depth but perhaps Kwesi was serious when he said this here ...

“There’s always ways (of getting additional picks),’’ he said. “But I’d also say that, last year when we talked about our plans, it was a two-year horizon. So last year, our class, I think was bigger than you normally would have expected, and I think we’ve got a lot of young, good contributing players out there.”

and this here ...

“And then you talk about this draft, the numbers. To me, it’s not necessarily about the number of picks; it’s about the impact of those picks that you have,” he continued. “So if you can find an impact player with your first pick or whatever, you don’t have to trade back to get two players who might not add up to that same impact. So we’re gonna do it the way we’ve always done it – trying to make decisions to find impactful players who fit our culture and where we’re trying to go about business.”

This is more ammo for the thought of trading up in the first round or conversely, trading up in the third or fourth round.

Needless to say, Kwesi is running a tight ship and it is not easy to get a consensus about the first pick this year or draft strategy overall. There is a lot of mystery and the team has many options and avenues it can explore. I love it.

One persistent rumor is the Vikings trading for Trey Lance. The rumor is that Kwesi talked with John Lynch at the combine and presumably it was about Cousins or Lance. After the combine, Kwesi restructured Cousins deal whereby if he trades him before June 1st, he would have to eat another 28M in cap space. I seriously doubt he is not smart enough to not make that move. It simply makes no sense. The question I had is why did he do it in the first place when he could have freed up that 16M in other moves like trading some players.

To continue down the rabbit hole, perhaps the two sides will eventually pull the trigger post June 1st? Maybe Lynch balked at paying Cousins 30M for 2023 and then having to negotiate a new deal. Now that Cousins would only cost his team 10M, maybe the two sides will pull the trigger post June 1st?

49ers get Cousins for 10M in 2023 and the Vikings get Lance and a 2024 conditional 2nd? Is that enough for Cousins though? Separately, perhaps the Vikings will send a 2024 2nd in this draft for two of the 49ers third round picks in 2023? Since you cannot trade a player NOW for picks in this draft and use the post June 1st designation, perhaps they have a work around?

The trade would essentially be the 49ers sending Lance, two 3rd round picks this year, and a conditional 2nd next year for Cousins and a 2nd next year.

I suppose it is possible but Lynch just did say yesterday that Lance will be on the team in 2023 and you know how GMs always tell the truth. I would not put any money on a trade for Lance or of Cousins happening though.

Basically, I am here for anything Kwesi is going to do.

My mocks are different for a reason. I like to see how it can unfold by taking different players and/or different positions in the first round by trading down usually and sometimes trading up. I do not believe I have ever stayed put in the mocks I post here. I cannot predict what the team will do nor do I like to do that anwyay. What kind of wannbe GM would I be if I was trying to emulate the current GM? I have to be my own GM. The Holiday Inn Express Loyalty card demands that I do my own thang!

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: Atlanta Falcons

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23, Future Round 2 Pick, Danielle Hunter

Received: Round 1 Pick 8, Round 4 Pick 11

...

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 4 Pick 28

...

Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers

Sent: Round 3 Pick 24, Round 5 Pick 23

Received: Round 3 Pick 15, Round 6 Pick 30

...

Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Round 4 Pick 28

Received: Round 5 Pick 29, Round 5 Pick 38

...

Trade Partner: Chicago Bears

Sent: Round 5 Pick 29, Round 6 Pick 34

Received: Round 5 Pick 13, Round 7 Pick 41

...

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 5 Pick 38

Received: Round 6 Pick 14, Round 7 Pick 17

...

8: R1 P8 DT Jalen Carter - Georgia 6’3” 314

78: R3 P15 CB Julius Brents - Kansas State 6’2.6” 198

113: R4 P11 WR Xavier Hutchinson - Iowa State 6’1.7” 203

119: R4 P17 LB Dorian Williams - Tulane 6’1” 228

148: R5 P13 QB Jaren Hall - BYU 6’0” 207

191: R6 P14 G Anthony Bradford - LSU 6’4” 332

207: R6 P30 CB Mekhi Blackmon - USC 5’11” 178

234: R7 P17 RB Evan Hull - Northwestern 5’10.1” 209

The next Austin Ekeler?

258: R7 P41 EDGE Thomas Incoom - Central Michigan 6’2” 262

The first question is why trade for Carter? Best player in the draft. Next question would be is it enough for Atlanta? Hunter is probably worth a late first early second. They get a proven All Pro caliber end, the #23 pick, and a second in 2024. That is better than than taking an edge at #8.

But what about QB? I know. I just like to mix it up. This pick probably would be for Levis or Richardson in reality but if one falls into the second round they can try and go get him then. I do like Jaren Hall a LOT which is the kiss of death!

Brents has detractors as did Richard Sherman.

