Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: The 23rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We are a little more than 48 hours away from the 2023 NFL Draft getting underway in Kansas City, and we’ve got a couple of last-minute questions that we’d like to ask you, our readers, before things get going.

Specifically, we’ve got two questions about the Minnesota Vikings and this year’s selection meeting. The first one has to do with what you think the Vikings will do when the time comes for them to finally get on the clock. Are they going to trade up (presumably for a quarterback)? Are they going to trade down to try to accumulate more picks? Or do you think they’ll actually stay where they are and select someone?

In connection with that, we want to know what position you think the Vikings will address if they do stay where they are. How do you think the board is going to fall? Do you think Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will address offense or defense first?

The polls are now open, folks, and we’ll be back with the results in a day or two after a bunch of folks have voted. Make your voice heard right here and let us know how you feel in the comments.