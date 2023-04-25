Robert Smith to announce Vikings’ Day 2 draft pick

The NFL is continuing the tradition of having former players and other members of each franchise announce the selections on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. The pick for the Minnesota Vikings is a pretty good one, and once we show you the tweet he made to announce it you’re probably gonna feel reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally old.

Here it is.

The Vikings drafted me 30 years ago today. I was bored /anxious after about 15 picks and changed the TV to watch Ren and Stimpy. Coach Dennis Green called soon after and delivered the goods news. Excited to be at the draft for the first time, announcing the Vikings Day 2 pick! pic.twitter.com/6RCjuy4a49 — robert smith (@Robert26Smith) April 26, 2023

The Vikings’ first pick of Day 2. . .whenever it might happen given the potential for trades and other things. . .will be announced by former running back Robert Smith.

And yes, it has been thirty years since Smith was drafted by the Vikings. He was the 21st overall pick by the Vikings in the 1993 NFL Draft. Smith would go on to play eight seasons for Minnesota, retiring after the 2000 season despite being the second-leading rusher in the NFL that season.

So, yeah, now that we all feel super old. . .or super older, in some cases. . .I’m looking forward to seeing Robert Smith announce a pick for the Vikings. He might even find Ed Marinaro, who I believe is still giving his speech from when he announced a pick for the purple in last year’s draft.