SB Nation Reacts Results: What our readers think the Vikings should do

We’ve got the results of our latest SB Nation Reacts poll on this NFL Draft eve, so now it’s time to look at what our readers think our Minnesota Vikings should do when the party gets underway tomorrow night in Kansas City.

We had two questions for you this week, the first of which was what do you think the Vikings will do when they finally get on the clock in Round 1. The response isn’t all that surprising, in my opinion.

Nearly two-thirds of our respondents believe that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company should trade down from #23 in the first round. Strangely enough. . .at least to me. . .is that more people think the Vikings will trade up rather than stay put and make their selection. Granted, it’s a slim difference, but it’s a difference none the less.

Honestly, I don’t see a scenario where the Vikings trade up. I know all the raging speculation out there has centered around them moving up to get a quarterback, but I don’t know if Kwesi is going to sacrifice his 2024 draft class, and potentially part of his 2025 class, to move up given his lack of capital this year. I agree with the majority here and think that trading down is the most likely scenario.

Our other question centered around what the pick should be in the event that the Vikings do stay put at their spot in the first round. This poll was quite a bit closer, which is also not surprising.

The cornerback position took the top spot in this poll, but just barely. Our readers picked cornerback over wide receiver by a margin of 31% to 28%, with the defensive line and quarterback positions trailing by a bit.

Honestly, I think the Vikings are young enough at the cornerback spot and should probably take a look at more veteran options as the season gets closer. On the other hand, Justin Jefferson could use a new, dynamic running mate on the offensive side of the ball, and the Vikings would appear to be in the sweet spot when it comes to where the talent at that position should be falling in the first round. That’s why I, personally, picked wide receiver in this poll.

Those are our SB Nation Reacts results for NFL Draft Eve, folks. What do you think of these results? Did they fall in line with what you picked?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation