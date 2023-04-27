Everything you need to know about what the Vikings are doing right here

It’s the biggest weekend of the offseason, ladies and gentlemen. We’ve finally made it to the 2023 NFL Draft, which kicks off on Thursday night from Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. As we’ve done every year since 2007, we are going to be your home for the best coverage of everything that the Minnesota Vikings are doing in this year’s selection meeting.

We’ll have profiles of all the picks as soon as we can get them to you, as well as discussions of how the Vikings’ new additions will impact their team in 2023 and beyond. We’ll also have the details of any trades that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company make over the course of the next few days. With only five selections in their pocket to start this year’s Draft, you can be certain that there are going to be a few moves made.

Any stories we have that relate to this year’s Draft can be found right here, so keep it here and keep refreshing once everything gets started. There really isn’t a real consensus on what the purple are going to do this weekend, but whatever they do, we’ll make sure you know about it.

Right now, our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have the odds for what position the Vikings will take with their first pick split evenly between wide receiver and cornerback. Will the Vikings go in either of those two directions or will they choose to go another way?

Here’s how the Vikings draft looks. Again, we’ll be updating this with selections, traded picks, and anything else we can think of.

Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick #24 overall:

Round 3, Pick #87 overall:

Round 4, Pick #119 overall (from Detroit Lions):

Round 5, Pick #158 overall:

Round 6, Pick #211 overall (compensatory selection):

We’re glad that you’ll be following us all weekend for the latest and greatest news on the Minnesota Vikings’ 2023 NFL Draft! Again, keep it right here for all the latest and follow us on the Twitter machine at @DailyNorseman for more rapid-fire insight and analysis. We’ll also be doing Open Threads for every round of the Draft so you can discuss all of the happenings with your fellow purple fans.

Enjoy the Draft, everybody!