Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 27 April 2023

Tonight is when we find out more of the plan. We get to see the time horizon more clearly. One thing is certain. Whether or not the Vikings select a QB early this year does not change the fact that they could not secure their current QB for longer than this season. It still could happen but it is obvious that the two sides do not agree on either guaranteed years or amounts and length.
Since yore last open thread ...
Yore Mock
TRADES
Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks
Sent: Danielle Hunter
Received: Round 2 Pick 6, Round 5 Pick 19
Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 5 Pick 33
Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23, Future Round 1 Pick
Received: Round 1 Pick 14, Round 4 Pick 5
Trade Partner: Denver Broncos
Sent: Round 3 Pick 24, Round 4 Pick 5
Received: Round 3 Pick 5
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 4 Pick 21
Received: Round 4 Pick 32, Round 5 Pick 31
Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints
Sent: Round 5 Pick 23, Round 6 Pick 34
Received: Round 5 Pick 11, Round 7 Pick 10
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Future Round 5 Pick
Received: Round 6 Pick 14, Round 7 Pick 17
Trade Partner: Cincinnati Bengals
Sent: Round 7 Pick 10, Round 7 Pick 17
Received: Round 6 Pick 29, Round 7 Pick 29
14: R1 P14 QB Anthony Richardson - Florida
52: R2 P21 WR Jalin Hyatt - Tennessee
68: R3 P5 DL Siaki Ika - Baylor
119: R4 P17 CB Garrett Williams - Syracuse
134: R4 P32 G Emil Ekiyor Jr. - Alabama
146: R5 P11 LB Dorian Williams - Tulane
166: R5 P31 G Anthony Bradford - LSU
168: R5 P33 RB Kendre Miller - TCU
191: R6 P14 CB Darrell Luter Jr. - South Alabama
206: R6 P29 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - West Virginia
246: R7 P29 EDGE Eku Leota - Auburn
