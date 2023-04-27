Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 27 April 2023

Tonight is when we find out more of the plan. We get to see the time horizon more clearly. One thing is certain. Whether or not the Vikings select a QB early this year does not change the fact that they could not secure their current QB for longer than this season. It still could happen but it is obvious that the two sides do not agree on either guaranteed years or amounts and length.

TRADES

Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks

Sent: Danielle Hunter

Received: Round 2 Pick 6, Round 5 Pick 19

Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals

Sent: Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 5 Pick 33

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23, Future Round 1 Pick

Received: Round 1 Pick 14, Round 4 Pick 5

Trade Partner: Denver Broncos

Sent: Round 3 Pick 24, Round 4 Pick 5

Received: Round 3 Pick 5

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 4 Pick 21

Received: Round 4 Pick 32, Round 5 Pick 31

Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints

Sent: Round 5 Pick 23, Round 6 Pick 34

Received: Round 5 Pick 11, Round 7 Pick 10

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Future Round 5 Pick

Received: Round 6 Pick 14, Round 7 Pick 17

Trade Partner: Cincinnati Bengals

Sent: Round 7 Pick 10, Round 7 Pick 17

Received: Round 6 Pick 29, Round 7 Pick 29

14: R1 P14 QB Anthony Richardson - Florida

52: R2 P21 WR Jalin Hyatt - Tennessee

68: R3 P5 DL Siaki Ika - Baylor

119: R4 P17 CB Garrett Williams - Syracuse

134: R4 P32 G Emil Ekiyor Jr. - Alabama

146: R5 P11 LB Dorian Williams - Tulane

166: R5 P31 G Anthony Bradford - LSU

168: R5 P33 RB Kendre Miller - TCU

191: R6 P14 CB Darrell Luter Jr. - South Alabama

206: R6 P29 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - West Virginia

246: R7 P29 EDGE Eku Leota - Auburn

