2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v9.0 (FINAL)

We’ve got a photo finish!

By Christopher Gates
I bet you thought I had forgotten, didn’t you?

Well, I didn’t! With less than an hour to go before the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway, the final version of this year’s Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database is here and available for you to check out! There are 100 mock drafts here, all of which have been updated over the past two days. This should give us the most accurate look at what all the Really Smart Football People™ are envisioning for the Vikings tonight. . .if they make a pick at all.

Without any further ado, here are all of the mocks that make up the final version of this year’s Database. As always, drafts that feature the Vikings making a trade are shown in italics.

2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v9.0

Site Name Date Round 1 (24) Round 3 (88)
4 for 4 Anthony Staggs 27 Apr Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
4 for 4 Connor Allen 27 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
4 for 4 John Daigle 27 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama
4 for 4 Ryan Noonan 27 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
4 for 4 Scott Smith 27 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
98.5 The Sports Hub Staff 27 Apr Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Barstool Sports Matt Fitzgerald 27 Apr Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Barstool Sports Steven Cheah 27 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Behind the Steel Curtain Matt Frazer 27 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Bleacher Report Staff 27 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Bleeding Green Nation Ben Natan 27 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Bucs Nation Mike Kiwak 27 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
CBS Sports Josh Edwards 27 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole 27 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
CBS Sports Pete Prisco 27 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 27 Apr Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Covers Andrew Caley 27 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Dallas Morning News Calvin Watkins 27 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Dawg Pound Daily Randy Gurzi 27 Apr Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
Draft Countdown Brian Bosarge 27 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
Draft Countdown Shane Hallam 27 Apr Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State Byron Young, Edge, Tennessee
Draft Utopia Chris Ransom 27 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
Draft Utopia Jason Bantle 27 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
DraftKings Chet Gresham 27 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
DraftTek Staff 27 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
E$PN Mel Kiper Jr. 27 Apr Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
E$PN Todd McShay 27 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Fantasy Points Brett Whitefield 27 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Fantasy Pros Matthew Jones 27 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Fantasy Pros Russell Brown 27 Apr Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Field 2 Court Jake Rosen 27 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
Five Reason Sports Hussam Patel 27 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama
Football Nick Nick Barrett 27 Apr Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Fox Sports Rob Rang 27 Apr Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
Mike High Report Scotty Payne 27 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
New York Post Steve Serby 27 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
NFL.com Lance Zierlein 27 Apr Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Pro Football Focus Brad Spielberger 27 Apr Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Pro Football Network Cam Mellor 27 Apr Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
SBNation J.P. Acosta 27 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Sporting News Jacob Camenker 27 Apr Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Sporting News Vinnie Iyer 27 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Sportsnaut Andrew Buller-Ross 27 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Takeaways Staff 27 Apr Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
Tankathon Staff 27 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Nick Herbig, Edge, Wisconsin
The Athletic Dane Brugler 27 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
The Game Haus Joe Ditullo 27 Apr Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
The Grueling Truth Daniel Kornhauser 27 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Touchdown Wire Doug Farrar 27 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
USA Today M. Middlehurst-Schwartz 27 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Vikings Wire Tyler Forness 27 Apr Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Walter Football Charlie Campbell 27 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
Walter Football Walter Cherepinsky 27 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
Windy City Gridiron Jacob Infante 27 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
WKYC Ben Axelrod 27 Apr Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Behind the Steel Curtain Staff 26 Apr Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Bleacher Nation Patrick Flowers 26 Apr Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Cards Wire Jess Root 26 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso 26 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
CBS Sports Will Brinson 26 Apr Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
Draft Countdown Brad Hernandez 26 Apr Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Draft ID Harris Oates 26 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Draft Wire Jeff Risdon 26 Apr Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
DraftPlex Jason Pruett 26 Apr Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
Dynasty Nerds Jake Oliver 26 Apr Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
ESPN Staff 26 Apr Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Establish the Run Evan Silva 26 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Fantasy Pros Andrew Erickson 26 Apr Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
Fantasy Pros Kent Weyrauch 26 Apr Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Fantasy Pros Matthew Freedman 26 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Fantasy Pros Thor Nystrom 26 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Football Outsiders Benjamin Robinson 26 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Huddle Report Brian Johannes 26 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
NFL Draft Lounge Sean Balzer 26 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
NFL Trade Rumors Nate Bouda 26 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
NFL.com Daniel Jeremiah 26 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Pro Football Focus Cris Collinsworth 26 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Pro Football Focus Trevor Sikkema 26 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Pro Football Network Tony Pauline 26 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Prospectencyclopedia Roy Countryman 26 Apr Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Revenge of the Birds Blake Murphy 26 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama
San Diego Union-Tribune Eddie Brown 26 Apr Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Saturday Down South Connor O'Gara 26 Apr Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Shaw Local News Network Sean Hammond 26 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Sports Info Solutions Nathan Cooper 26 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Stacking the Board Michael Marino 26 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Steelers Depot Dave Bryan 26 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
The Draft Network Brentley Weissman 26 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
The Draft Network Chris Schubert 26 Apr Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
The Draft Network Damian Parson 26 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
The Draft Network Jack McKessy 26 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
The Draft Network Justin Melo 26 Apr Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
The Draft Network Ryan Fowler 26 Apr Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Transfer Portal CFB Liam Blutman 26 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Underdog Fantasy Josh Norris 26 Apr Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Vikings Wire Kevin Fielder 26 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
VSiN Tim Murray 26 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Washington Post Jason LaCanfora 26 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Yahoo! Sports Charles McDonald 26 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Yardbarker Seth Trachtman 26 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal

After all of that, here’s the final list of how things shook out as far as the selections for this year.

Wide Receiver - 34 of 100 selections

  • Jordan Addison, Southern Cal - 20 selections (overall leader)
  • Zay Flowers, Boston College - 9 selections
  • Quentin Johnston, Texas Christian - 4 selections
  • Jaxon Smith Njigba, Ohio State - 1 selection

Cornerback - 27 of 100 selections

  • Deonte Banks, Maryland - 9 selections
  • Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State - 9 selections
  • Joey Porter Jr., Penn State - 7 selections
  • Cam Smith, South Carolina - 1 selection
  • Kelee Ringo, Georgia - 1 selection

Quarterback - 26 of 100 selections

  • Hendon Hooker, Tennessee - 19 selections
  • Will Levis, Kentucky - 4 selections
  • Anthony Richardson, Florida - 3 selections

Edge Defenders - 5 of 100 selections

  • Lukas van Ness, Iowa - 2 selections
  • Myles Murphy, Clemson - 2 selections
  • Nolan Smith, Georgia - 1 selection

Safeties - 4 of 100 selections

  • Brian Branch, Alabama - 4 selections

Defensive Linemen - 2 of 100 selections

  • Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh - 2 selections

Off-Ball Linebackers - 1 of 100 selections

  • Jack Campbell, Iowa - 1 selection

Running Backs - 1 of 100 selections

  • Bijan Robinson, Texas - 1 selection

Overall, there are 18 players in the final version of this year’s Database out of the 37 that appeared at some point over the past nine weeks.

Let’s get to the graphics here, starting with the final Donut chart of the year, highlighting the 18 players that appear in this final version of our Database.

Last, but certainly not least, we’ve got the final Jell-o salad graph of 2023, showing how all 37 of the players that appeared in our Database over the past nine weeks have risen, fallen, and trended throughout the process.

And, yes, you can definitely click on both of those pictures in order to embiggen them.

We hope you’ve enjoyed our Mock Draft Database for this season, folks. It’s one of the more enjoyable and revealing things we do every year and we’ll see how accurate it is here starting in. . .oh, about five minutes or so.

Enjoy the 2023 NFL Draft, everyone! We definitely hope that you’ll be enjoying it right here.

