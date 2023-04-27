2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v9.0 (FINAL)

I bet you thought I had forgotten, didn’t you?
Well, I didn’t! With less than an hour to go before the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway, the final version of this year’s Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database is here and available for you to check out! There are 100 mock drafts here, all of which have been updated over the past two days. This should give us the most accurate look at what all the Really Smart Football People™ are envisioning for the Vikings tonight. . .if they make a pick at all.
Without any further ado, here are all of the mocks that make up the final version of this year’s Database. As always, drafts that feature the Vikings making a trade are shown in italics.
2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v9.0
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (24)
|Round 3 (88)
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (24)
|Round 3 (88)
|4 for 4
|Anthony Staggs
|27 Apr
|Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
|4 for 4
|Connor Allen
|27 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|4 for 4
|John Daigle
|27 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|4 for 4
|Ryan Noonan
|27 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4 for 4
|Scott Smith
|27 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|98.5 The Sports Hub
|Staff
|27 Apr
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Barstool Sports
|Matt Fitzgerald
|27 Apr
|Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
|Barstool Sports
|Steven Cheah
|27 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Behind the Steel Curtain
|Matt Frazer
|27 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Bleacher Report
|Staff
|27 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Bleeding Green Nation
|Ben Natan
|27 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Bucs Nation
|Mike Kiwak
|27 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|CBS Sports
|Josh Edwards
|27 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|CBS Sports
|Kyle Stackpole
|27 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|CBS Sports
|Pete Prisco
|27 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|CBS Sports
|Ryan Wilson
|27 Apr
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|Covers
|Andrew Caley
|27 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Dallas Morning News
|Calvin Watkins
|27 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Dawg Pound Daily
|Randy Gurzi
|27 Apr
|Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
|Draft Countdown
|Brian Bosarge
|27 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
|Draft Countdown
|Shane Hallam
|27 Apr
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Byron Young, Edge, Tennessee
|Draft Utopia
|Chris Ransom
|27 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
|Draft Utopia
|Jason Bantle
|27 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|DraftKings
|Chet Gresham
|27 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|DraftTek
|Staff
|27 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
|E$PN
|Mel Kiper Jr.
|27 Apr
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|E$PN
|Todd McShay
|27 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Fantasy Points
|Brett Whitefield
|27 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Fantasy Pros
|Matthew Jones
|27 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Fantasy Pros
|Russell Brown
|27 Apr
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|Field 2 Court
|Jake Rosen
|27 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
|Five Reason Sports
|Hussam Patel
|27 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|Football Nick
|Nick Barrett
|27 Apr
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|Fox Sports
|Rob Rang
|27 Apr
|Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
|Mike High Report
|Scotty Payne
|27 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|New York Post
|Steve Serby
|27 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|NFL.com
|Lance Zierlein
|27 Apr
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Pro Football Focus
|Brad Spielberger
|27 Apr
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|Pro Football Network
|Cam Mellor
|27 Apr
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|SBNation
|J.P. Acosta
|27 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Sporting News
|Jacob Camenker
|27 Apr
|Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|Sporting News
|Vinnie Iyer
|27 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Sportsnaut
|Andrew Buller-Ross
|27 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Takeaways
|Staff
|27 Apr
|Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
|Tankathon
|Staff
|27 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Nick Herbig, Edge, Wisconsin
|The Athletic
|Dane Brugler
|27 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|The Game Haus
|Joe Ditullo
|27 Apr
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|The Grueling Truth
|Daniel Kornhauser
|27 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Touchdown Wire
|Doug Farrar
|27 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|USA Today
|M. Middlehurst-Schwartz
|27 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Vikings Wire
|Tyler Forness
|27 Apr
|Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
|Walter Football
|Charlie Campbell
|27 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
|Walter Football
|Walter Cherepinsky
|27 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
|Windy City Gridiron
|Jacob Infante
|27 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|WKYC
|Ben Axelrod
|27 Apr
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Behind the Steel Curtain
|Staff
|26 Apr
|Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
|Bleacher Nation
|Patrick Flowers
|26 Apr
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Cards Wire
|Jess Root
|26 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|CBS Sports
|Chris Trapasso
|26 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|CBS Sports
|Will Brinson
|26 Apr
|Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
|Draft Countdown
|Brad Hernandez
|26 Apr
|Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|Draft ID
|Harris Oates
|26 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Draft Wire
|Jeff Risdon
|26 Apr
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
|DraftPlex
|Jason Pruett
|26 Apr
|Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
|Dynasty Nerds
|Jake Oliver
|26 Apr
|Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
|ESPN
|Staff
|26 Apr
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Establish the Run
|Evan Silva
|26 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Fantasy Pros
|Andrew Erickson
|26 Apr
|Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
|Fantasy Pros
|Kent Weyrauch
|26 Apr
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Fantasy Pros
|Matthew Freedman
|26 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Fantasy Pros
|Thor Nystrom
|26 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Football Outsiders
|Benjamin Robinson
|26 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Huddle Report
|Brian Johannes
|26 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|NFL Draft Lounge
|Sean Balzer
|26 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|NFL Trade Rumors
|Nate Bouda
|26 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|NFL.com
|Daniel Jeremiah
|26 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Pro Football Focus
|Cris Collinsworth
|26 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|Pro Football Focus
|Trevor Sikkema
|26 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Pro Football Network
|Tony Pauline
|26 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Prospectencyclopedia
|Roy Countryman
|26 Apr
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|Revenge of the Birds
|Blake Murphy
|26 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|San Diego Union-Tribune
|Eddie Brown
|26 Apr
|Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|Saturday Down South
|Connor O'Gara
|26 Apr
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|Shaw Local News Network
|Sean Hammond
|26 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Sports Info Solutions
|Nathan Cooper
|26 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Stacking the Board
|Michael Marino
|26 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Steelers Depot
|Dave Bryan
|26 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|The Draft Network
|Brentley Weissman
|26 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|The Draft Network
|Chris Schubert
|26 Apr
|Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
|The Draft Network
|Damian Parson
|26 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|The Draft Network
|Jack McKessy
|26 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|The Draft Network
|Justin Melo
|26 Apr
|Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|The Draft Network
|Ryan Fowler
|26 Apr
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Transfer Portal CFB
|Liam Blutman
|26 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Underdog Fantasy
|Josh Norris
|26 Apr
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|Vikings Wire
|Kevin Fielder
|26 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|VSiN
|Tim Murray
|26 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Washington Post
|Jason LaCanfora
|26 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Yahoo! Sports
|Charles McDonald
|26 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Yardbarker
|Seth Trachtman
|26 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
After all of that, here’s the final list of how things shook out as far as the selections for this year.
Wide Receiver - 34 of 100 selections
- Jordan Addison, Southern Cal - 20 selections (overall leader)
- Zay Flowers, Boston College - 9 selections
- Quentin Johnston, Texas Christian - 4 selections
- Jaxon Smith Njigba, Ohio State - 1 selection
Cornerback - 27 of 100 selections
- Deonte Banks, Maryland - 9 selections
- Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State - 9 selections
- Joey Porter Jr., Penn State - 7 selections
- Cam Smith, South Carolina - 1 selection
- Kelee Ringo, Georgia - 1 selection
Quarterback - 26 of 100 selections
- Hendon Hooker, Tennessee - 19 selections
- Will Levis, Kentucky - 4 selections
- Anthony Richardson, Florida - 3 selections
Edge Defenders - 5 of 100 selections
- Lukas van Ness, Iowa - 2 selections
- Myles Murphy, Clemson - 2 selections
- Nolan Smith, Georgia - 1 selection
Safeties - 4 of 100 selections
- Brian Branch, Alabama - 4 selections
Defensive Linemen - 2 of 100 selections
- Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh - 2 selections
Off-Ball Linebackers - 1 of 100 selections
- Jack Campbell, Iowa - 1 selection
Running Backs - 1 of 100 selections
- Bijan Robinson, Texas - 1 selection
Overall, there are 18 players in the final version of this year’s Database out of the 37 that appeared at some point over the past nine weeks.
Let’s get to the graphics here, starting with the final Donut chart of the year, highlighting the 18 players that appear in this final version of our Database.
Last, but certainly not least, we’ve got the final Jell-o salad graph of 2023, showing how all 37 of the players that appeared in our Database over the past nine weeks have risen, fallen, and trended throughout the process.
And, yes, you can definitely click on both of those pictures in order to embiggen them.
We hope you’ve enjoyed our Mock Draft Database for this season, folks. It’s one of the more enjoyable and revealing things we do every year and we’ll see how accurate it is here starting in. . .oh, about five minutes or so.
Enjoy the 2023 NFL Draft, everyone! We definitely hope that you’ll be enjoying it right here.
