2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v9.0 (FINAL)

I bet you thought I had forgotten, didn’t you?

Well, I didn’t! With less than an hour to go before the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway, the final version of this year’s Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database is here and available for you to check out! There are 100 mock drafts here, all of which have been updated over the past two days. This should give us the most accurate look at what all the Really Smart Football People™ are envisioning for the Vikings tonight. . .if they make a pick at all.

Without any further ado, here are all of the mocks that make up the final version of this year’s Database. As always, drafts that feature the Vikings making a trade are shown in italics.

After all of that, here’s the final list of how things shook out as far as the selections for this year.

Wide Receiver - 34 of 100 selections

Jordan Addison, Southern Cal - 20 selections (overall leader)

Zay Flowers, Boston College - 9 selections

Quentin Johnston, Texas Christian - 4 selections

Jaxon Smith Njigba, Ohio State - 1 selection

Cornerback - 27 of 100 selections

Deonte Banks, Maryland - 9 selections

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State - 9 selections

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State - 7 selections

Cam Smith, South Carolina - 1 selection

Kelee Ringo, Georgia - 1 selection

Quarterback - 26 of 100 selections

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee - 19 selections

Will Levis, Kentucky - 4 selections

Anthony Richardson, Florida - 3 selections

Edge Defenders - 5 of 100 selections

Lukas van Ness, Iowa - 2 selections

Myles Murphy, Clemson - 2 selections

Nolan Smith, Georgia - 1 selection

Safeties - 4 of 100 selections

Brian Branch, Alabama - 4 selections

Defensive Linemen - 2 of 100 selections

Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh - 2 selections

Off-Ball Linebackers - 1 of 100 selections

Jack Campbell, Iowa - 1 selection

Running Backs - 1 of 100 selections

Bijan Robinson, Texas - 1 selection

Overall, there are 18 players in the final version of this year’s Database out of the 37 that appeared at some point over the past nine weeks.

Let’s get to the graphics here, starting with the final Donut chart of the year, highlighting the 18 players that appear in this final version of our Database.

Last, but certainly not least, we’ve got the final Jell-o salad graph of 2023, showing how all 37 of the players that appeared in our Database over the past nine weeks have risen, fallen, and trended throughout the process.

And, yes, you can definitely click on both of those pictures in order to embiggen them.

We hope you’ve enjoyed our Mock Draft Database for this season, folks. It’s one of the more enjoyable and revealing things we do every year and we’ll see how accurate it is here starting in. . .oh, about five minutes or so.

Enjoy the 2023 NFL Draft, everyone! We definitely hope that you’ll be enjoying it right here.