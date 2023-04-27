2023 NFL Draft: First Round Discussion, Part Two

We’re over halfway through the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and we’re still waiting for the Minnesota Vikings to get on the clock. We’re about five picks away from that happening, so we’re firing up another Open Thread for when things inevitably bog down with the first one.

Things have actually fallen pretty well for the Vikings so far, though there has been a bit of a cornerback run over the past few picks. If you’re a fan of trading down, it appears that things are setting up pretty well for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company to do just that.

Once the Vikings make their pick or trade, we’ll have the particulars of what happened here as quickly as we can get them.

We hope that you’re enjoying the 2023 NFL Draft so far, and here’s hoping that the purple do something awesome when they finally get to take their turn.