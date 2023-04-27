Vikings Reacts Survey: Grade the selection of Jordan Addison

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With the 24th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings took their time allotment right down to the wire before selecting Southern Cal wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Addison will provide a complement to Justin Jefferson in the passing game for the Vikings. The Biletnikoff Award winner this past season as the best receiver in college football, Addison is the only three-year receiver in this class with over 3,000 receiving yards in his college career, having split time between Pitt and USC.

There were plenty of folks that wanted the Vikings to trade down from their selection, but they took the clock down as far as they could and couldn’t find a dance partner. Given his productivity, Addison would appear to be a pretty nifty consolation prize.

We want to know what you think of the selection of Jordan Addison, folks. Vote in our poll and make your voice heard in the comments section!