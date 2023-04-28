2023 NFL Draft Trades: Minnesota Vikings make deal with San Francisco 49ers

The Minnesota Vikings finally got an opportunity to participate in the second night of the 2023 NFL Draft. . .and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took the opportunity to make his first deal of this year’s selection meeting.

Trade between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers Minnesota Vikings receive:#102 overall (third round), #164 overall (fifth round), #222 overall (seventh round) San Francisco 49ers receive: #87 overall (DB Ji’Ayri Brown) For more on the TEAM perspective on this trade, be sure to check out Niners Nation.

The Vikings have made a deal to send their third-round pick, #87 overall, to the San Francisco 49ers. In exchange, the Vikings receive #102, which is the final pick in the third round, #164, which is a fifth-round pick, and #222, which is a seventh-round pick.

The Niners then used the pick to select Ji’Ayir Brown, a defensive back from Penn State.

With this, the Vikings now have seven picks in this year’s draft, and now we’re back to waiting for the end of Round 3 to see who the team adds after this trade. With it being the 49ers a lot of folks may have thought that QB Trey Lance was involved, but he is not.

So, keep it tuned right here to see what the Vikings do with the final pick in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. . .if they don’t trade out of that one, too.