Following the Vikings on Night 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The first night of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and it was a pretty good one for the Minnesota Vikings as they selected Southern Cal wide receiver Jordan Addison with the first of their (as things stand right now) five selections.

We’ve still got two more days of draft excitement ahead of us, with Rounds 2 and 3 coming our way this evening from Kansas City. This is the night that will feature players and other people with connections to each NFL team announcing the selections, so things always slow down a bit until they get all of that figured out. Still, it should be a pretty good night.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching tonight’s festivities.

What time does everything start tonight?

Things will get started from Kansas City a little earlier tonight than they did on Night 1, as the second round will start at around 6:00 PM Central time.

What channels will the draft be on?

Much like last night, you can watch the draft on your local ABC affiliate (KSTP-5 in the Twin Cities), ESPN, or the NFL Network.

What do I do if I’m traveling or just want to listen to the radio?

Your local ESPN radio affiliate will likely be broadcasting the draft. Then again, there is a Minnesota Wild playoff game tonight, so if you’re near the Twin Cities area you might need to find an alternative. If you have satellite radio, you can listen to things on either Channel 80 (ESPN Radio) or Channel 88 (SiriusXM NFL Radio).

Where can I stream the draft?

You can try the ESPN app, the NFL+ subscription service, and on the NFL app on mobile as well as connected TVs (Pluto TV, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, Peacock, and LG). I’m assuming that NFL dot com will have it somewhere, too.

When will the Vikings be picking tonight?

It’s going to be a while. The times for picks are reduced to seven minutes for Round 2 and five minutes for Round 3, which helps a bit. Unfortunately, the Vikings aren’t currently set to be on the clock until Pick #87 overall. They used their second round pick in this year’s Draft to acquire tight end T.J. Hockenson. . .which, let’s be honest, was a pretty good use of a second round pick. So, unless Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company can swing some sort of a deal, we won’t see them until late into the evening.

What will The Daily Norseman be doing?

Much like last night, we will have a discussion thread open for each round of the Draft so you can talk about everything. We will also continue being incredibly witty and awesome on the Twitter machine and we’ll have the feed in each of the Open Threads as well.

We’ll also be tracking everything on our Minnesota Vikings Draft Tracker, which you can keep refreshing to make sure you have all the latest news.

It’s going to be a long night tonight, Vikings fans, but we hope that we’ll still see a bunch of you here this evening for Night 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft!