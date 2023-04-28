SB Nation Reacts Results: Vikings fans grade Jordan Addison pick

It’s a pretty quick turnaround, but we’ve got the results of our SB Nation Reacts poll from the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft, where we watched the Minnesota Vikings select USC wide receiver Jordan Addison in the selection meeting’s first round.

So, what did our fans think of the pick? Overall, the reactions were pretty positive.

Of our respondents, the highest percentage voted to give this one a “B” grade. That was the mark given by 43% of our readers, with another 27% giving the selection an “A.” That means that 70% of those that responded to the poll view this as an above-average selection (or better).

We had 19% of our readers give the selection a “C” grade, while a combined 11% of our readers gave the pick a grade of “D” or worse. If I had to hazard a guess, I’d imagine most of the folks that fall into that category were really wanting the Vikings to take a defensive player, which is understandable given the way this team struggled defensively last season.

Thanks to everyone that took the time to answer our Reacts question for Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft! Our coverage of Night 2 is going to be kicking off here shortly, and we hope you’ll join us for it.

