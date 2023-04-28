2023 NFL Draft: Round 2 Discussion

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome back to The Daily Norseman’s coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft! We’re just about ready to kick off the second round. . .which, as things stand right now, is going to be a little boring for Minnesota Vikings fans.

If you’ll recall, the Vikings sent their second-round pick to the Detroit Lions at last year’s trade deadline to acquire tight end T.J. Hockenson, so their next pick isn’t until deep into Round 3. Could that change in some way? I suppose it could. . .Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could make a move to get into the second round somehow, but as of now this one is going to be a bit quiet.

We’ll use this space to talk about everything that’s happening in Round 2, and if there gets to be too many comments we’ll start up another thread. We’ll also have a separate discussion space for Round 3, so keep an eye out for new threads and keep the discussion moving along.

With that, let’s get ready for another night of hot Draft action from Kansas City, folks. We’ll see if there are any surprises in store for fans of the purple.