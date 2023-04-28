2023 NFL Draft: Round 3 Discussion

We’ve made it through Round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, and now we’re rolling into Round 3. . .and another chance for the Minnesota Vikings to potentially participate!

The Vikings have the 87th overall pick in this third round, so it’s still going to be a while before we see Robert Smith announce a pick for the purple. How long it will be could depend on whether or not the Vikings pull off some sort of trade or if they stand pat.

If you’re a believer in the “Dalvin Cook to the Miami Dolphins” rumors, Miami is on the clock at #84, three picks ahead of the Vikings, and then they don’t have a pick until #197 overall, which is in the sixth round. Sure, there could be other teams that the Vikings could make that deal with, but the Dolphins have been the most rumored unless I’ve missed something.

This is your spot for discussing Round 3, folks. If we get too many comments or things start to bog down, we’ll start another thread like we did for Round 1 last night. So, keep an eye out for those and keep the discussion flowing.

Here’s hoping we finally get to see something tonight, folks!