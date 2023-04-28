2023 NFL Draft Grades: Give us your grades on the Mekhi Blackmon pick

It took most of the night, but the Minnesota Vikings finally got an opportunity to participate in the second night of the 2023 NFL Draft. They made a trade down with the San Francisco 49ers, picking up a pair of Day 3 picks to move down 15 spots to the final pick of Round 3.

With that pick, the Vikings selected cornerback Mekhi Blackmon from the University of Southern California. He was, obviously, a teammate of the Vikings’ first-round pick, wide receiver Jordan Addison. In fact, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said during their broadcast this evening that Blackmon used to jump the line in practices for the Trojans specifically so he could go against Addison.

Blackmon played his first four seasons (including a redshirt year) at Colorado before transferring to USC for his final season. In his last season with the Buffaloes he garnered Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 honors and improved on that significantly with the Trojans as he was named a First-Team All-Pac 12 performer this past season.

The scouting reports say that Blackmon’s strength is in man-to-man coverage, and if that’s what new defensive coordinator Brian Flores wants to employ on a regular basis, Blackmon might have an opportunity to contribute to the Vikings’ defense pretty early on. He’s joining a very young cornerback room with nothing really established, so he’ll have a chance to make an impact.

We want to know what you think of the selection of Mekhi Blackmon, folks. Come vote in the poll below and discuss the pick in the comments!