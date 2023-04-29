2023 NFL Draft Trades: Minnesota Vikings make deal with Kansas City Chiefs

The Minnesota Vikings had an opportunity to make a pick in the fourth round in the 2023 NFL Draft. . .but then they decided to move down in the fourth round instead.

Trade between the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs Minnesota Vikings receive: #134 overall (fourth round), 2024 fifth-round pick Kansas City Chiefs receive: #119 overall (CB Chamarri Conner) For more on the TEAM perspective on this trade, be sure to check out Arrowhead Pride.

The Vikings have made a deal with the World Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, to move back in Round 4. In exchange, the Vikings receive the Chiefs’ fourth-round pick, which comes in at #134 overall, as well as a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs then used the pick to select Virginia Tech cornerback Chamarri Conner

We don’t know what direction the Vikings are planning on going with this next pick, but they must think that they can get players they like a little later on in the process in order to make a deal like this one. They also get their first additional pick for next year, which could be important down the line.

With that, the Vikings’ next pick is the one that they’ve just acquired from the Chiefs at #134, the second-to-last pick of the fourth round. We’ll let you know what happens as soon as we hear it!